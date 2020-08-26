Lincoln County working to update it’s pool building

SHOSHONE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - The Lincoln County Pool has been a staple in the community for over 40 years, but its age is starting to show.

“Water swimming and floating and things are some of the best things to do, and when you cannot get wheelchairs through our building, there is no handicapped toilets, no handicapped showers, they can’t fit through our hallways,” said Jennifer Yost, the manager of the Lincoln County Pool in Shoshone.

They are hoping to raise enough money so they can build a new pool building. A grant through the Land and Water Conservation matches the funds that the county has available.

“By November of 2021, we need to have raised approximately $250,000 more dollars, in order to make this project happen, and then I will write a new grant, a second grant, to apply to the first one, in December of 2021, once we have the matching funds in the bank and that will get us up to the $700,000 to $800,000 that we will need to finish this project,” said Yost.

COVID-19 forced the pool to shut down for this summer, and she misses it everyday. To Jennifer and many others, the Lincoln County Pool is more than just a body of water.

“I really really was heartbroken when they closed our pool down this summer, I have over 50 kids on my swim team, and I love my kids and I love the lessons, and to close the pool down this summer because of COVID, and all the rules and everything, I think it made everyone so aware, including myself, a lot more aware of what we are missing when the pool is not there,” said Yost.

To get in contact with Jennifer Yost, her phone number is 208-320-1110

Jennifer Yost’s email is poolgirljen1@yahoo.com

Lincoln County Pool Facebook Group

