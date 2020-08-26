Pilot programs aims at helping cancer survivors

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - The Idaho department of health and welfare and working to help give cancer survivors a way to stay health and reduce their risk of getting a second cancer.

They are holding a program called “Fit and Fall Proof”. The program will be held at XrossWay Fitness in Twin Falls. The “Fit and Fall Proof” program was started in Idaho in 2005 as a way for older adults maintain balance, flexibility and strength and to prevent falls. Now the State cancer prevention program is partnering with Fit and Fall Proof because of new evidence that cancer survivors have a better chance of recovery and have less of a chance of their cancer returning if they are active.

Adria Masoner, with “Fit and Fall Proof” tells KMVT this is the first time the “Fit and Fall Proof” class with be targeted at cancer survivors.

“So, this is a pilot class that we just want to try and see how it goes and hopefully become a long term class in our community,” said Adria.

The classes will be Tuesday and Thursdays from 1:15 am to 2:00 pm from September 15th to November 19th. The class is open to cancer survivors of all ages and family and care givers of survivors are welcome to join in on the class.

Because it is a pilot class it is free. To learn more about the program or to sign up contact Jeaneth Glenn at 208-733-2011 or visit the XrossWay website.

