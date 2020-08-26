Advertisement

Scoular announces new Jerome plant

The plant will manufacture a new sustainable, plant-based alternative protein made from barley
The building will be constructed on 4 acres south of Scoular’s existing livestock feed ingredients facility in Jerome.
The building will be constructed on 4 acres south of Scoular's existing livestock feed ingredients facility in Jerome.(Rachel Fabbi)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 5:29 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - More jobs will be coming to Jerome with the announcement of a new manufacturing plant. Scoular already has a plant in Jerome, but decided to build a new and separate manufacturing facility. The plant will manufacture a new sustainable, plant-based alternative protein made from barley.

The product is called ‘barley protein concentrate’ and it’s used in aquaculture feed and pet food. The building will be constructed on 4 acres south of Scoular’s existing livestock feed ingredients facility in Jerome. The City Mayor Dave Davis said, in a press release sent out by Scoular, that they’re excited for this project.

“We’re very excited that The Scoular Company chose Jerome as the site for this new investment,” said Jerome Mayor Dave Davis. “The city is grateful that Scoular continues to demonstrate its long-term commitment to our community.”

New plant manager J.C. Olson, says that Idaho is the perfect location. “We have the best farmers producers in the country right here, we have the best climate, best climatic conditions for growing the grain for consistent quality and high quality, we have an established barley industry,” explained Olson.

Olsen added that the area has a premium aquaculture industry based around the Snake River and the snake river aquifer. This new plant will bring 13 full-time jobs when it opens in May of next year.

