Southern Idaho Weather Forecast

METEOROLOGIST RYAN DENNIS – MORNING UPDATE

Wednesday, August 26, 2020

There is an Air Quality Alert in effect for all of our viewing area until at least 1pm today as the air quality is currently in the moderate to unhealthy for sensitive groups categories due to all the wildfire smoke that is currently around our area. If possible, definitely try and limit your time outdoors today, especially if you are sensitive to increased smoke or particulate levels. There is also a good chance that this Air Quality Alert is going to be in effect for at least the rest of the work week as this smoke is not going to be going anywhere anytime soon.

Today and tomorrow are going to be drier than yesterday was, but there are still going to be some isolated rain showers and thunderstorms around on both of these days as a weak upper level trough works its way through our area. Mostly dry conditions are then expected on Friday and Saturday as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather.

The moisture that is going to be around over the next couple of days is also going to help with the smoke some as it is not going to be quite as smoky as it has been, although it is still going to be a little bit smoky out there for the rest of the work week and the beginning of the weekend as some smoke from multiple wildfires throughout the west continues to stream into our area. The air quality over the next several days is also going to be a little bit better than it has been, but at times the air quality is still going to be unhealthy for sensitive groups, so if you are sensitive to increased smoke or particulate levels, definitely try and limit your time outdoors over the next couple of days if possible. Aside from the smoke, we are going to have partly to mostly sunny skies today and tomorrow, and then we are going to have mostly sunny to sunny skies on Friday and Saturday.

It is also going to be warm today through Saturday as highs are going to be in the low to mid 80s in the Wood River Valley and the mid to upper 80s and low 90s in the Magic Valley.

A pretty significant cold front is then going to work its way through our area Saturday night/Sunday morning, and this cold front is going to switch our flow aloft from southwesterly to northwesterly which is going to help us get rid of the smoke that we have been dealing with and are going to continue to deal with for the next several days. This cold front is also going to bring us breezy conditions and cooler (and more fall-like) temperatures as sustained wind speeds on Sunday are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and high temperatures on Sunday are only going to be in the mid to upper 70s and low 80s in most locations.

As we head into next week, we are going to have a little bit more cloud cover around and we are going to have a chance to see a few rain showers and thunderstorms as an upper level trough works its way through our area. The temperatures for the beginning of next week are also going to be really nice for this time of year as highs are going to be in the upper 60s and low to mid 70s in most locations.

For the latest on all advisories, watches, and warnings in Southern Idaho, click here: https://www.kmvt.com/weather/alerts/%E2%80%9D/

-----------------------------------------------

TODAY (WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 26):

MAGIC VALLEY: Smoky/hazy skies. Aside from that, mostly sunny with some isolated rain showers and thunderstorms around. Warm. Winds: NE 5-15 mph. High: 88

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Smoky/hazy skies. Aside from that, mostly sunny with some isolated rain showers and thunderstorms around, mainly during the afternoon and evening. Warm. Winds: NE to SSW 5-15 mph. High: 82

TONIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Smoky/hazy skies. Aside from that, mostly clear to partly cloudy skies with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Warm. Winds: SSW 5-15 mph. Low: 60

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Smoky/hazy skies. Aside from that, partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Winds: NNE 5-10 mph. Low: 54

TOMORROW (THURSDAY, AUGUST 27):

MAGIC VALLEY: Smoky/hazy skies. Aside from that, mostly sunny with some isolated rain showers and thunderstorms around. Warm. Winds: WNW 5-15 mph. High: 85

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Smoky/hazy skies. Aside from that, partly cloudy with some isolated rain showers and thunderstorms around. Warm. Winds: WSW 5-15 mph. High: 81

TOMORROW NIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Smoky/hazy skies. Aside from that, mostly clear with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Winds: WSW 5-10 mph. Low: 56

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Smoky/hazy skies. Aside from that, mostly clear with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Winds: North 5-10 mph. Low: 50

FRIDAY, AUGUST 28:

MAGIC VALLEY: Smoky/hazy skies. Aside from that, sunny skies. Warm. High: 86 Low: 57

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Smoky/hazy skies. Aside from that, sunny skies. Warm. High: 82 Low: 51

SATURDAY, AUGUST 29:

MAGIC VALLEY: Smoky/Hazy skies. Aside from that, mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. Warm. High: 88 Low: 56

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Smoky/Hazy skies. Aside from that, sunny skies. Warm. High: 84 Low: 50

SUNDAY, AUGUST 30:

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies. Breezy and a lot cooler. High: 78 Low: 48

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. Breezy and cooler. High: 77 Low: 42

MONDAY, AUGUST 31:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly sunny with some isolated rain showers and thunderstorms around during the afternoon and evening. Cooler and a little breezy. High: 73 Low: 45

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. High: 70 Low: 41

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 1:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mainly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. High: 75

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mainly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. High: 74

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.