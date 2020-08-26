Advertisement

Wendell student tests positive for COVID-19

By Brittany Cooper
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 6:20 PM MDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WENDELL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - After attending school on Monday, a Wendell student has tested positive for COVID-19.

That student has not returned to school and the principal will be sending a letter home to classmates of the student.

Superintendent Tim Perrigot notified the community and staff of the district on Tuesday and the school district has been in contact with South Central Public Health District.

Plus, the school district is undertaking cleaning and sanitation protocols throughout the school.

“We knew eventually we would need to address this type of scenario in our buildings. I applaud our staff for the way they’ve handled this situation today,” Perrigot explained. “We’ve had a great start to the school year and we are hoping to continue with face-to-face instruction until directed differently. We will continually engage parents, teachers, and administrators throughout this process.”

Perrigot added that the school district will be advised to practice all CDC guidelines.

Any further details about the student cannot be released at this time.

“I’m proud to be a Trojan. We will get through this together,” Perrigot said.

