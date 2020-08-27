Bennett, Lois E.

SHOSHONE—On August 22, 2020 just days before her 101st birthday Lois E. (Brown) Bennett, joined her Heavenly Father after a long and blessed life here on earth.

Lois was born August 24, 1919 to John Brown and Inez (Haggerty) Brown in Broadwater Nebraska. She grew up there in Broadwater and graduated high school. She met and married Doyal Bennett and they were married January 11, 1941 in Bridgepoint, Nebraska. Shortly after they were married Doyal went into the Army and helped in the building of the railroad in Alaska during his service. When he got home from the Army, he started work with Union Pacific Railroad and so began their journey west. While still living in Nebraska they had two sons, Delbert and Dale. They moved west to Wyoming and had their 3rd son Donald. The railroad brought the Bennett’s to Shoshone, Idaho in 1959 and this is where they would make their home.

Lois was a homemaker who loved to garden; she could grow anything that she put in the ground, but most of all she loved her flowers. Lois was also a wonderful cook and baker, which some of her greatest recipes and tricks she would never give up. She was also a talented seamstress and would make her own rugs, unique pillow designs and quilted as well. Over the years she would take wonderful trips with her sisters; she would travel to visit her son and grandkids in Florida and son and sister in Oregon. She loved to camp and fish here in the Idaho mountain as well. She was a member of the Desert Sun Square Dancers and loved spending time with her friends, family and grandchildren. Lois also enjoyed her card and board games, puzzles and was always the toughest one to beat. Lois was a long time and faithful member of the Calvary Lutheran Church in Gooding, Idaho.

She was preceded in death by: her husband - Doyal Bennett, sons - Delbert and Dale and daughter-in-law - Mary Kay Bennett; also, her parents and several brother and sisters.

She is survived by: her son - Donald Bennett of Junction City, Oregon; her sister - Hazel Ostrom of Eugene, Oregon; and brother - Bernice Brown of Mitchel, Nebraska. Lois was also blessed with five grandchildren: Gina Bennett of Hailey, Idaho, James Bennett (wife Ellen) of Shoshone, Idaho, Doyal Bennett of Twin Falls, Idaho and Darrin Bennett and Dana Eatmon (husband David) of Keystone Heights, Florida. She also has six great grandchildren - Kaitlyn and Daniel Bennett of Shoshone and Daelyyn, Rachel, Kamryn, and Carson Eatmon of Keystone Heights, FL.

The family would like to extend our gratitude and love to Terri Pendleton and her staff at DeSano Place in Gooding, Idaho who have cared for Lois in the final years of her life. Also, to Harrison Hope Hospice for their care and support of Lois and her family during her final days.

Lois was a fighter to the end, always wanted to do things for herself and was a joy and blessing to anyone that knew her and loved her. You will be greatly missed here on earth but welcomed with love and open arms in heaven.

A viewing will be held Wednesday, September 2, 2020 from 10:00 am – 11:00 am at Demaray Funeral Service – Shoshone Chapel in Shoshone with a graveside service at 11:30 am at the Shoshone Cemetery. The public is welcome to come and pay their respects to Lois at either location. Please follow social distancing recommendations.

Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.