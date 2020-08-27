Advertisement

Canyon Ridge athlete tests positive for COVID-19

The volleyball team will resume practice on September 1
(KMVT)
By Brittany Cooper
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 11:31 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - A local high school volleyball player has tested positive for COVID-19.

The student-athlete is a member of the Canyon Ridge varsity team, as confirmed by Twin Falls School District spokeswoman, Eva Craner.

Since the squad is in close proximity with each other, the Riverhawks will not practice again until September 1.

The volleyball players are allowed to attend in-person school, although it’s recommended that they self-isolate for 14 calendar days from the last contact with the person who had COVID.

However, Craner explained if instances like this happen again in the future, “the players/students who had high exposure would be excluded from in-person school and activities for 14 calendar days after the exposure.”

While the school can’t force anyone to quarantine, they can say ‘don’t come to school'.

Wednesday night’s match against Gooding is cancelled for now, it’s unknown at this time if it will be rescheduled. The Riverhawks are slated to play Mountain Home on September 1, when they are allowed to resume play.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Kimberly sweeps Snake River

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Brittany Cooper
Kimberly beat Snake River in straight sets, 25-9, 25-22 and 25-22.

Sports

Minico Spartans Football Preview

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Spartans lost some key talent from last year's 8-3 team, but boast plenty of returners with previous all-conference accolades.

Sports

Canyon Ridge wins season opener

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Brittany Cooper
Here's a summary of high school scores, as reported by area coaches.

Sports

Burley still struggling to find the net

Updated: 22 hours ago
Live to VOD recordings of KSVT's News at 9 p.m. on Fox.

Latest News

Sports

Gridiron Grind: Twin Falls High School Football preview

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 9:43 PM MDT
|
By Jack Schemmel
Gridiron Grind: Twin Falls High School Football preview. The Bruins have a strong, tight-knit senior class

Sports

Gridiron Grind: Twin Falls High School Football preview.

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 5:58 PM MDT
Gridiron Grind: Twin Falls High School Football preview. The Bruins have a strong, tight-knit senior class.

Sports

Gooding scores early in season opener at Filer; soccer roundup

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 12:04 PM MDT
|
By Brittany Cooper
Here's Monday's recap of soccer scores as received by area coaches.

Sports

As CSI classes start, athletes return

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 9:56 AM MDT
|
By Jack Schemmel
As CSI classes start, athletes return. Most fall and winter sports are moved to spring semester

Sports

As CSI classes start, athletes return.

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 9:30 AM MDT
As CSI classes start, athletes return. Most fall and winter sports are moved to spring semester

Sports

Senators go up 5-0 at halftime, pull away 6-2

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 1:26 AM MDT
Gooding gets a big road victory to start off the year.