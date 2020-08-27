Canyon Ridge athlete tests positive for COVID-19

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - A local high school volleyball player has tested positive for COVID-19.

The student-athlete is a member of the Canyon Ridge varsity team, as confirmed by Twin Falls School District spokeswoman, Eva Craner.

Since the squad is in close proximity with each other, the Riverhawks will not practice again until September 1.

The volleyball players are allowed to attend in-person school, although it’s recommended that they self-isolate for 14 calendar days from the last contact with the person who had COVID.

However, Craner explained if instances like this happen again in the future, “the players/students who had high exposure would be excluded from in-person school and activities for 14 calendar days after the exposure.”

While the school can’t force anyone to quarantine, they can say ‘don’t come to school'.

Wednesday night’s match against Gooding is cancelled for now, it’s unknown at this time if it will be rescheduled. The Riverhawks are slated to play Mountain Home on September 1, when they are allowed to resume play.

