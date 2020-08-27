Advertisement

Gridiron Grind: Minico High School football preview

The Spartans look to get back to the state playoffs
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 10:01 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - For the Minico High School Spartans, one thing dominates, energy. And it starts from the top.

“I‘m loud, I’m obnoxious out here, I try to bring it to those guys and make those guys adapt to me, they do a good job,” Minico High School Head Coach Keelan McCaffrey. “If it’s cold outside, I’ll wear short sleeves. If it’s warm outside, I’ll wear long sleeves.”

“We practice like we play,” senior fullback Karter Zampedri said. “We have to get pissed off at practice, to play pissed off in the game, that’s how we do it.”

Coach McCaffrey is a defensive guy at heart, and prides himself on bringing edge to his secondary.

“We bring a lot of toughness and a lot of trash talk to be honest, we kind of bicker at our teammates a little bit,” senior safety Nick Sorenson said.

The offense, though, is no slouch.

“The energy they’re bringing, it’s good and sometimes our defense is like ‘what do we do cause we are used to being the energy guys?’ McCaffrey said.

The Spartans believe in their brand.

“We’re one of the toughest teams in the state, we have the toughest schedule in the entire state, so that proves a lot, that we are ready to go and play the best teams in the state,” Zampedri said.

Week one, Friday night at home against Skyline.

“I don’t know if I’m going to be able to sleep Thursday night,” Sorenson said. “It’s been a long road and I’m grateful that it’s coming along.”

