Kimberly sweeps Snake River

Bulldogs pick up their first victory
Volleyball
Volleyball(Hunter Smith)
By Brittany Cooper
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 12:44 AM MDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
KIMBERLY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Kimberly looking to take down last year’s District V champion Snake River.

First set, the Bulldogs coming out strong, Kelsy Stanger, with the powerful jump serve, credit her with the ace.

Also, early on, Carlee Hardy connects with Piper Goff who gets the kill, one of 16 assists for Hardy.

Good passing, leads to a good attack, as Hardy finds Emma Jensen on the right side, Bulldogs lead 6-4.

Kimberly wins in straight sets, 25-9, 25-22 and 25-22.

Sydney Kelsey had eight kills, while Abby Miller and Stanger had six. Stanger also produced four blocks on the evening.

The Bulldogs are scheduled to visit Jerome on Tuesday.

GIRLS SOCCER:

Kimberly 7, Filer 0: The Bulldogs led 6-0 at the half. Junior Macee Cook held the shutout as goalkeeper. Junior Madison Smith produced 3 goals, junior Bella Osterman added 2 goals, while sophomore Monserrat Torres scored 2 goals.

