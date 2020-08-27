Lincoln County resident disappointed in failed recall vote

LINCOLN COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Lincoln County voters rejected a measure to recall two of its commissioners Tuesday night, but one citizen KMVT talked to thinks, even though the measure failed, a message was still sent.

Lincoln County resident Terry Zech said he was just one of many independent concerned citizens earlier this year who worked to gather more than 500 valid signatures to have Lincoln County commissioners Roy Hubert and Rick Ellis recalled from office on the August ballot Tuesday. He said he couldn’t help but feel a little disappointed initially when he saw the results Wednesday morning.

“But you know we learned that August is not a good time to have an election,” Zech said.

He said he thinks that if the recall vote was held in November it would have been successful with a bigger turnout because both commissioners needed votes equal to or greater from the last election that got them into office to be recalled. Hubert needed at least 833, and Ellis 710.

However, Zech said even though they didn’t receive the required number of votes to get both men removed, he still thinks a message was sent.

“The thing that was encouraging was of the 1000 that voted almost ¾ of them voted for the recall,” Zech said.

He said he and others are still frustrated with Hubert and Ellis’s desire to build a new courthouse, instead of listening to their constituents and their desire to have the historic courthouse built-in 1904 renovated.

“We are currently the longest and oldest operating courthouse in the state, and we want to keep that distinction. This is in the center of our town,” Zech said.

He also added the two commissioners were not listening to the desires and the wishes of the community based on two surveys that read voters preferred renovation over building new. Zech said the two commissioners’ desire to push for new construction was very frustrating to people, and people were just ready to “pull their hair out”.

But Hubert told KMVT Tuesday night that he thinks the 2019 survey is being overplayed by Zech and members of his group because only 18 percent of registered voters responded to the survey.

“You know it is only 18 percent, but you look at National surveys, and they will take a 1000 people and they will make projections for the entire country, so 18 percent is not a small percentage,” Zech said.

Hubert and Ellis both believe they do have their constituent’s best interest in mind, and Hubert said he knows many people in his district who want a new courthouse. Lincoln County Clerk of District Court Brenda Farnworth said, “she believes that they believe they have the votes for a new courthouse. I truly believe that they do believe that...and that is why they are pushing so hard for it”.

The two commissioners also believe it is more cost-effective to build new, but Zech said based on his research and what he has heard from experts, that is simply not true. He said this again is all part of his frustration and why he wanted both men recalled from office.

“We have had multiple surveys. We have had advisory committees. We have had preservation groups and architects that all say that is more cost-effective to renovate,” Zech said.

He also added the the “cost per square foot to renovate is always going to be considerably less than new construction.”

Zech said his biggest fear was that if both men were not recalled from office the historic courthouse would become an abandoned building. Hubert has said he is fond of the old courthouse, and if a new one were built, he would still like to see the old one preserved. Hubert thinks there is a real possibility someone would buy and invest in it. Again, Zech disagrees.

“Once you abandon a building like this nobody is going to come in here and spend the money to renovate this. It needs to stay a functioning courthouse,”Zech said.

The Lincoln County resident said he and others live across the street from the historic courthouse, and they are worried about what would happen to the neighborhood if the building were to become abandoned.

Hubert and Ellis have said they were in support of renovation and voted for it, but the bond failed in 2019, and now they want to see how the voters feel about new construction. However, Zech believes the bond failed because the two commissioners set it up to fail with a poor design and high bond cost. Voters rejected a $5.84 million bond to fund renovations, but the total projected cost was $6.84 million.

“They have well over $2 million set aside for the courthouse, and that is either for a new courthouse or a renovation, and I think they can get it (bond) down to $2 to $3 million,” said Zech.

He believes the two men will continue on their path to bring a bond measure to build a new courthouse to the voters in November, which he thinks will fail. Zech thinks nothing will change until the new year when a new commissioner comes into office. Commissioner Ellis lost in the May primary to Joann H. Rutler

“That should say something to those commissioners. It should send a pretty strong message that people are not happy with what they are doing,” Zech said.

