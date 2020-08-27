Advertisement

Long-time Buhl Librarian retires

A long-time Librarian is headed towards retirement and on her way she is spreading the importance of reading to young children.(KMVT/KSVT Jake Manuel Brasil)
By Jake Brasil
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 1:37 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BUHL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -A long-time librarian is headed towards retirement and on her way out, she’s spreading the importance of reading to young children.

Linda Henderson has been a librarian for 15 years, 12 of which were spent at the Buhl Public Library. In her time as the child librarian she has organized years of programs for youth in the community, and lead numerous story times for children of all ages to come and enjoy. Also organizing several community outreach programs. She told KMVT that she is feeling very bittersweet about leaving and hopes the community will continue to participate at the library.

“I would hope everyone would come into their libraries because they are free and they are a release from all the stress that is going on around the world”, said Henderson. “I hope someone comes and applies for this job that loves kids.”

To apply for this job head over to their website at this link.

