Rainbow trout stocking schedule released

By KMVT News Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 12:19 PM MDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -Good news for anglers out there, the Idaho Department of Fish and Game has released their schedule for stocking rainbow trout.

Hatchery personnel from Fish and Game’s Magic Valley region will be stocking approximately 39,700 10 to 12 inch catchable-sized rainbow trout in September. All stocking dates and numbers of fish are approximate and may change without notice due to water or weather conditions.

Body of waterWeek to be stockedNumber to be stocked
Crystal Springs LakeAug 31-Sept 4600
Niagara SpringsAug 31-Sept 4500
Niagara Springs Wood Duck PondAug 31-Sept 4100
Gavers LagoonSept 7-11950
Lake ClevelandSept 7-115,200
Hagerman WMA Oster Lake #1Sept 7-11525
Filer Kids Pond and Filer PondSept 7-11450
Freedom Park PondSept 7-11700
Dierkes LakeSept 7-114,500
Salmon Falls Creek ReservoirSept 7-115,000
Hagerman WMA Oster Lake #2Sept 7-11250
Hagerman WMA Oster Lake #3Sept 7-11450
Hagerman WMA Oster Lake #4Sept 7-11450
Hagerman WMA Oster Lake #1Sept 14-18525
Dog Creek ReservoirSept 14-182,000
Thorn Creek ReservoirSept 14-182,000
Filer Kids Pond and Filer PondSept 21-25450
Hagerman WMA Oster Lake #1Sept 21-25525
Hagerman WMA Oster Lake #1Sept 28-Oct 2525
Salmon Falls Creek ReservoirSept 28-Oct 28,550
Dog Creek ReservoirSept 28-Oct 22,725
Mormon ReservoirSept 28-Oct 22,725

