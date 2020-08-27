Rainbow trout stocking schedule released
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 12:19 PM MDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -Good news for anglers out there, the Idaho Department of Fish and Game has released their schedule for stocking rainbow trout.
Hatchery personnel from Fish and Game’s Magic Valley region will be stocking approximately 39,700 10 to 12 inch catchable-sized rainbow trout in September. All stocking dates and numbers of fish are approximate and may change without notice due to water or weather conditions.
|Body of water
|Week to be stocked
|Number to be stocked
|Crystal Springs Lake
|Aug 31-Sept 4
|600
|Niagara Springs
|Aug 31-Sept 4
|500
|Niagara Springs Wood Duck Pond
|Aug 31-Sept 4
|100
|Gavers Lagoon
|Sept 7-11
|950
|Lake Cleveland
|Sept 7-11
|5,200
|Hagerman WMA Oster Lake #1
|Sept 7-11
|525
|Filer Kids Pond and Filer Pond
|Sept 7-11
|450
|Freedom Park Pond
|Sept 7-11
|700
|Dierkes Lake
|Sept 7-11
|4,500
|Salmon Falls Creek Reservoir
|Sept 7-11
|5,000
|Hagerman WMA Oster Lake #2
|Sept 7-11
|250
|Hagerman WMA Oster Lake #3
|Sept 7-11
|450
|Hagerman WMA Oster Lake #4
|Sept 7-11
|450
|Hagerman WMA Oster Lake #1
|Sept 14-18
|525
|Dog Creek Reservoir
|Sept 14-18
|2,000
|Thorn Creek Reservoir
|Sept 14-18
|2,000
|Filer Kids Pond and Filer Pond
|Sept 21-25
|450
|Hagerman WMA Oster Lake #1
|Sept 21-25
|525
|Hagerman WMA Oster Lake #1
|Sept 28-Oct 2
|525
|Salmon Falls Creek Reservoir
|Sept 28-Oct 2
|8,550
|Dog Creek Reservoir
|Sept 28-Oct 2
|2,725
|Mormon Reservoir
|Sept 28-Oct 2
|2,725
Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.