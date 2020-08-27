Rainbow trout stocking schedule released

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -Good news for anglers out there, the Idaho Department of Fish and Game has released their schedule for stocking rainbow trout.

Hatchery personnel from Fish and Game’s Magic Valley region will be stocking approximately 39,700 10 to 12 inch catchable-sized rainbow trout in September. All stocking dates and numbers of fish are approximate and may change without notice due to water or weather conditions.

Body of water Week to be stocked Number to be stocked Crystal Springs Lake Aug 31-Sept 4 600 Niagara Springs Aug 31-Sept 4 500 Niagara Springs Wood Duck Pond Aug 31-Sept 4 100 Gavers Lagoon Sept 7-11 950 Lake Cleveland Sept 7-11 5,200 Hagerman WMA Oster Lake #1 Sept 7-11 525 Filer Kids Pond and Filer Pond Sept 7-11 450 Freedom Park Pond Sept 7-11 700 Dierkes Lake Sept 7-11 4,500 Salmon Falls Creek Reservoir Sept 7-11 5,000 Hagerman WMA Oster Lake #2 Sept 7-11 250 Hagerman WMA Oster Lake #3 Sept 7-11 450 Hagerman WMA Oster Lake #4 Sept 7-11 450 Hagerman WMA Oster Lake #1 Sept 14-18 525 Dog Creek Reservoir Sept 14-18 2,000 Thorn Creek Reservoir Sept 14-18 2,000 Filer Kids Pond and Filer Pond Sept 21-25 450 Hagerman WMA Oster Lake #1 Sept 21-25 525 Hagerman WMA Oster Lake #1 Sept 28-Oct 2 525 Salmon Falls Creek Reservoir Sept 28-Oct 2 8,550 Dog Creek Reservoir Sept 28-Oct 2 2,725 Mormon Reservoir Sept 28-Oct 2 2,725

