Salute to Farmers: Kings Crown Organic Farm

The farm relies on organic diversity
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 10:18 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Kings Crown Organic Farm, located in the Glenns Ferry area, does just about everything.

Sweet corn, cantaloupe, potatoes, and much more fill the 700 acres of land run by Nate Jones. His son Wilder is his right hand man.

“I‘m a third generation farmer on this land, and as far as I know a fourth generation Idahoan farmer, my great grandfather settling in Fairfield,” said assistant Manager Wilder Jones. “I very could have come from a very long, long line of farmers, and I don’t doubt that I do.”

Going organic help change the farm into the vastly diversified land it is today.

“We’re doing this free of herbicide, free of pesticide, no synthetic fertilizers, no genetically modified seed,” Jones said. “We take pride in that and we get to reap the reward. We surround ourselves in abundance and we couldn’t go back.”

Even with rotation of more than a handful of crops, there’s more.

“It’s a clear distinction whether your a rancher or a farmer, and we take pride in being both,” Jones said. “We’re not just farmer’s with cows, so we do a little ranching, and so we run about 120 cow calf pairs.”

For Wilder, one of the best parts about what he does is having the opportunity to give away what the farm works so hard to cultivate.

“It’s a lot like giving flowers,” Jones said. “It’s beauty, it’s sustenance, it’s nutrition, and you kind of didn’t ask for permission and no one told you you couldn’t do it, and that brings a lot of joy to me right now”

