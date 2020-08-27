Southern Idaho Weather Forecast

METEOROLOGIST RYAN DENNIS – MORNING UPDATE

Thursday, August 27, 2020

There is a Red Flag Warning in effect for Camas County, Gooding County, the western part of Jerome County, and the western part of Lincoln County until 10am today, and there is a Red Flag Warning in effect for the northern and central parts of Blaine County until 10pm today. These warnings are in effect because there is an increased risk of fires starting today due to lightning from thunderstorms, and any fires that do start today are going to have the ability to spread quickly due to gusty outflow winds from these thunderstorms.

There are going to be some scattered rain showers and thunderstorms around today in the Wood River Valley and there is a chance of rain showers and thunderstorms today in the Magic Valley as an upper level disturbance works its way through our area. We are also going to have partly to mostly sunny skies today in all locations. It is also going to be warm today as highs are going to be in the upper 70s and low to mid 80s in most locations.

Tonight is then going to have mostly clear skies with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms before midnight. It is also going to feel really nice outside tonight as lows are going to be in the upper 40s and low 50s in the Wood River Valley and the low to mid 50s in the Magic Valley.

Tomorrow and Saturday are then going to have mainly sunny skies and mostly dry conditions as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. It is also going to continue to be warm tomorrow and Saturday as highs are going to be in the low to mid 80s in the Wood River Valley and the mid to upper 80s and low 90s in the Magic Valley. There is also going to be a bit of a breeze around Saturday afternoon and evening as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

There is also going to be a lot less smoke around over the next couple of days than there was around earlier this week, but it is still going to be a little smoky/hazy out there as we continue to have some smoke from multiple wildfires throughout the west stream into our area. The air quality over the next couple of days is also going to be a lot better than it has been, although at times the air quality is still going to be unhealthy for extremely sensitive groups, so if you are extremely sensitive to increased smoke or particulate levels, definitely try and limit your time outdoors over the next couple of days if possible.

A pretty significant cold front is then going to work its way through our area Saturday night/Sunday morning, and this cold front is going to switch our flow aloft from southwesterly to northwesterly which is going to help us get rid of the smoke that we have been dealing with and are going to continue to deal with for the next couple of days. This cold front is also going to bring us breezy/windy conditions and cooler (and more fall-like) temperatures as sustained wind speeds on Sunday are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and high temperatures on Sunday are only going to be in the mid 70s in most locations.

Monday is then going to be even cooler than Sunday is going to be as highs are only going to be in the mid to upper 60s in the Wood River Valley and the low to mid 70s in the Magic Valley. There are also going to be some isolated rain showers and thunderstorms around on Monday as an upper level trough works its way through our area.

Next Tuesday and Wednesday are then going to have mostly sunny to sunny skies and mostly dry conditions as an upper level ridge is going to be in control of our weather. The temperatures are also going to warm up some over these two days as highs on Tuesday are going to be in the low to mid 70s in most locations, and highs on Wednesday are going to be in the upper 70s and low 80s in most locations.

TODAY (THURSDAY, AUGUST 27):

MAGIC VALLEY: Smoky/hazy skies. Aside from that, mostly sunny with a chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Warm. Winds: WNW 5-15 mph. High: 85

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Smoky/hazy skies. Aside from that, partly cloudy with some scattered rain showers and thunderstorms around. Warm. Winds: NW to WSW 5-15 mph. High: 80

TONIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Smoky/hazy skies. Aside from that, mostly clear with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Winds: SSW 5-10 mph. Low: 56

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Smoky/hazy skies. Aside from that, mostly clear with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Winds: NE 5-10 mph. Low: 50

TOMORROW (FRIDAY, AUGUST 28):

MAGIC VALLEY: Smoky/hazy skies. Aside from that, sunny skies. Warm. Winds: NW 5-15 mph. High: 86

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Smoky/hazy skies. Aside from that, sunny skies. Warm. Winds: North to SW 5-15 mph. High: 81

TOMORROW NIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Smoky/hazy skies. Aside from that, mostly clear with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Winds: SW 5-10 mph. Low: 57

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Smoky/hazy skies. Aside from that, clear skies. Winds: WNW 5-10 mph. Low: 50

SATURDAY, AUGUST 29:

MAGIC VALLEY: Smoky/Hazy skies. Aside from that, mainly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Warm. High: 88 Low: 56

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Smoky/Hazy skies. Aside from that, sunny skies. Breezy during the afternoon and evening. Warm. High: 84 Low: 50

SUNDAY, AUGUST 30:

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies. Windy and a lot cooler. High: 75 Low: 46

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies. Breezy and cooler. High: 75 Low: 40

MONDAY, AUGUST 31:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. High: 72 Low: 45

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy with some isolated rain showers and thunderstorms around. Cooler. High: 68 Low: 41

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 1:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mainly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. High: 75 Low: 51

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies. Warmer. High: 73 Low: 45

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 2:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly sunny and warmer. High: 80

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly sunny and warmer. High: 79

