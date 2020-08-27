St. Luke’s believes COVID-19 testing should be increased

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Testing for COVID-19 continues to be a main topic of debate during this pandemic, with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently changing their guidelines for testing.

In a change of course days ago the CDC updated their guidelines suggesting not everyone needs to be tested. They do recommend if you are showing symptoms to contact your doctor and get tested if recommended, and isolate but if you are not showing symptoms they no longer recommend the need for testing even if you have been in contact with someone infected. KMVT reached out to St. Luke’s to get their thoughts on the matter and Dr. Joshua Kern, St. Luke’s vice president of medical affairs for St. Luke’s Magic Valley, Jerome & Wood River and he explained he thinks more COVID-19 testing is a good thing.

“I was just watching, earlier today, a talk by one of the Harvard epidemiologists an MD Phd, who would make the case that we need is infinitely more testing even if it means less sensitive tests and doing a lot more screening of people who don’t have symptoms or we might catch it at the very earliest, or beginning stages of their illness,” said Dr. Kern.

Kern added that we’re currently waiting to test people who already have symptoms so they could be spreading the virus before they even get the test or during the day or two it takes to get the test results back. He said he believes more testing with faster results could be the key to getting on top of the virus.

