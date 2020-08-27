Advertisement

Study finds vape and e-cigarette users at a higher risk of contracting COVID-19

By KMVT News Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 4:19 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - New numbers from a study is showing those who vape were five to seven times more likely to be infected with COVID-19 than those who didn’t use e-cigarettes.

This is the first study to examine the connections between youth vaping and COVID-19, and was led by researchers at Stanford University School of Medicine.

There were more than four thousand participants ages 13 to 24.

They’re also almost five times more likely to experience COVID-19 symptoms.

We talked with Cody Orchard, a public health specialist from the South Central Public Health District about why that is.

“Vaping and smoking tend to destroy the cilia in your lungs that help attack viruses getting into your lungs, they help protect debris and those little particles that you could be breathing in on a daily basis,” Orchard explained.

Orchard also said they may be more likely to spread the coronavirus, without them knowing.

“A lot of people who smoke and vape do cough a lot, and so you might not think you’re getting sick, you might be coughing from smokers cough. But also we do know that with vaping, a lot of, especially teenagers, do share their vaping devices, and by sharing those devices can lead to them spreading that virus as well,” Orchard said.

Orchard also says those who vape and smoke are more likely to experience more severe symptoms, and are more likely to spend time in the ICU if they end up having to go to the hospital for breathing problems.

