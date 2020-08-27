Advertisement

Twin Falls Resident shares concerns regarding United States Postal Service

KMVT is putting you first with investigating a senior citizen's several failed attempts to find out why he is not getting his mail and the difficulties he faces when communicating with the United States postal service.
KMVT is putting you first with investigating a senior citizen's several failed attempts to find out why he is not getting his mail and the difficulties he faces when communicating with the United States postal service.(KMVT/KSVT Jake Manuel Brasil)
By Jake Brasil
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 1:35 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -KMVT is putting you first with investigating a senior citizen's several failed attempts to find out why he is not getting his mail and the difficulties he faces when communicating with the United States postal service.

It all started when Carl Wonacott called KMVT, and told us that it began about 3 months ago when he started to receive phone calls from individuals claiming his mail had been returned to sender. He struggled in communicating with the post office due to only getting an automated message when calling them, and after going to the post office in person he felt like the issue was resolved. Until about last month when he began receiving more phone calls from individuals claiming his mail had been returned to sender again.

“We’ll I’d just like to know what is going on and how you are taking care of it, and am I going to have this problem next month? When you keep getting everything sent back then you got to call the people and have them send it back and pray that you can get it,” Wonacott said.

As we are the “Putting You First’ station, to help Wonacott, we started by looking at service alerts on the postal service website. We found nothing to indicate that Wonacott shouldn’t be receiving his mail.

“It’s time for someone who might be able to help us get our mail on a constant basis where I can guarantee that when someone sends something to me that I get it,” Wonacott said.

KMVT went to the post office ourselves to see what we could figure out, and we were left with only more questions as to who to contact. Back at the station we were finally able to speak with the post office media contact who gave us this comment.

“The U.S. Postal Service appreciates that our customers depend on the mail every day, and we extend our sincere apology for the delivery service experienced in the Twin Falls community. We are very concerned about any mail delays and ask that our customers report incidents so that we have an opportunity to address and correct to our customers’ satisfaction. Customers may contact their local Post Office or call 1-800-ASK-USPS or visit us on our website at usps.com/help.”

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Long-time Buhl Librarian retires

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jake Brasil
A long-time Librarian is headed towards retirement and on her way she is spreading the importance of reading to young children.

News

Rainbow trout stocking schedule released

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KMVT News Staff
Hatchery personnel from Fish and Game’s Magic Valley region will be stocking approximately 39,700 10 to 12 inch catchable-sized rainbow trout.

News

Lincoln County resident disappointed in failed recall vote

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Steve Kirch
Recall failed, but Lincoln County resident still thinks a message was sent

News

New Love’s Travel Stop and County Store to add more traffic to the community of Bliss

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Elizabeth Hadley
Bliss has been known for it’s Café‘s and Country Stores for over a century, with the railroad first, then Highway 30 and now Interstate 84.

Latest News

News

New Love's Travel Stop and Country store to add more traffic to Bliss

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Elizabeth Hadley
The new Love's Travel Stop and Country Store being built in Bliss will add 85 more jobs to the community.

News

Car production picking up

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Rachel Fabbi
Con Paulos, the owner of Con Paulos Chevrolet in Jerome tells KMVT that in the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, car factories had to shut down for 120 days.

News

Scoular announces new Jerome plant

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By KMVT News Staff
The building will be constructed on 4 acres south of Scoular’s existing livestock feed ingredients facility in Jerome.

News

Lincoln County commissioners looking to get back to business

Updated: Aug. 26, 2020 at 12:46 PM MDT
|
By Steve Kirch
Voters reject recall

News

Lincoln County Commissioners to stay in office

Updated: Aug. 26, 2020 at 10:57 AM MDT
|
By KMVT News Staff
Lincoln County residents voted to keep both Roy Hubert and Rick Ellis in office, after a group of citizens started a petition recall the two commissioners put on the ballot.

News

Wendell student tests positive for COVID-19 after attending classes on Monday

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 11:20 PM MDT
That student has not returned to school and the principal will be sending a letter home to classmates of the student.