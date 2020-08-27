Twin Falls Resident shares concerns regarding United States Postal Service

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -KMVT is putting you first with investigating a senior citizen's several failed attempts to find out why he is not getting his mail and the difficulties he faces when communicating with the United States postal service.

It all started when Carl Wonacott called KMVT, and told us that it began about 3 months ago when he started to receive phone calls from individuals claiming his mail had been returned to sender. He struggled in communicating with the post office due to only getting an automated message when calling them, and after going to the post office in person he felt like the issue was resolved. Until about last month when he began receiving more phone calls from individuals claiming his mail had been returned to sender again.

“We’ll I’d just like to know what is going on and how you are taking care of it, and am I going to have this problem next month? When you keep getting everything sent back then you got to call the people and have them send it back and pray that you can get it,” Wonacott said.

As we are the “Putting You First’ station, to help Wonacott, we started by looking at service alerts on the postal service website. We found nothing to indicate that Wonacott shouldn’t be receiving his mail.

“It’s time for someone who might be able to help us get our mail on a constant basis where I can guarantee that when someone sends something to me that I get it,” Wonacott said.

KMVT went to the post office ourselves to see what we could figure out, and we were left with only more questions as to who to contact. Back at the station we were finally able to speak with the post office media contact who gave us this comment.

“The U.S. Postal Service appreciates that our customers depend on the mail every day, and we extend our sincere apology for the delivery service experienced in the Twin Falls community. We are very concerned about any mail delays and ask that our customers report incidents so that we have an opportunity to address and correct to our customers’ satisfaction. Customers may contact their local Post Office or call 1-800-ASK-USPS or visit us on our website at usps.com/help.”

