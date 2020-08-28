Gridiron Grind: Buhl High School football preview.

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - The Buhl Indians play iron man football.

“Guys play both sides of the ball plus special teams, so every snap is important,” Buhl High School Head Coach Seth Blick said. “We don’t take any snaps off, and the dudes that are in are the dudes that are in.”

Even though both ways can be a little tiring, coach Seth Blick is excited about this team’s energy.

“We’re going to fly around,” Blick said. “I think that on the defensive side of the ball we got some really hard nose kids that are symbols of what Buhl football has been in the past.”

When players were asked what side they prefer, it was almost unanimous.

“I like defensive end more, senior Reciever and Defensive End Eli Azevedo said, “Just that rush when you see the quarterback almost in your hands is just, nothing like it,”

“Defense, hitting people,” senior lineman Kaden Homan said.

“I like to hit people, yeah,” senior Linebacker and Tight End Joseph Armitage said.

Overall, coach Blick says this Buhl team is progressing in ways teams in the past haven’t.

“The seniors this year have really bought to leadership and understanding what the goals are and having the goals, the team goals, be above the individual goals,” Blick said.

The players are ... “Communicating a lot, being there for each other, helping each other out when they need help and stuff and understand what they are supposed to do,” senior Tight End and Outside Linebacker Jose Rivera said.

Buhl will open their season on the road Friday night against Weiser.

