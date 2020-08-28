Advertisement

Gridiron Grind: Buhl High School football preview

The Indians are ready to be more physical this year.
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 11:15 AM MDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - The Buhl Indians play iron man football.

“Guys play both sides of the ball plus special teams, so every snap is important,” Buhl High School Head Coach Seth Blick said. “We don’t take any snaps off, and the dudes that are in are the dudes that are in.”

Even though both ways can be a little tiring, coach Seth Blick is excited about this team’s energy.

“We’re going to fly around,” Blick said. “I think that on the defensive side of the ball we got some really hard nose kids that are symbols of what Buhl football has been in the past.”

When players were asked what side they prefer, it was almost unanimous.

“I like defensive end more, senior Reciever and Defensive End Eli Azevedo said, “Just that rush when you see the quarterback almost in your hands is just, nothing like it,”

“Defense, hitting people,” senior lineman Kaden Homan said.

“I like to hit people, yeah,” senior Linebacker and Tight End Joseph Armitage said.

Overall, coach Blick says this Buhl team is progressing in ways teams in the past haven’t.

“The seniors this year have really bought to leadership and understanding what the goals are and having the goals, the team goals, be above the individual goals,” Blick said.

The players are ... “Communicating a lot, being there for each other, helping each other out when they need help and stuff and understand what they are supposed to do,” senior Tight End and Outside Linebacker Jose Rivera said.

Buhl will open their season on the road Friday night against Weiser.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Gridiron Grind: Murtaugh High School football preview

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jack Schemmel
Gridiron Grind: Murtaugh High School football preview. The Red Devils are just happy to be able to play

Sports

Gridiron Grind: Murtaugh High School football preview.

Updated: 2 hours ago
Gridiron Grind: Murtaugh High School football preview. The Red Devils are just happy to be able to play.

Sports

Gridiron Grind: Buhl High School football preview.

Updated: 2 hours ago
Gridiron Grind: Buhl High School football preview. The Indians are ready to be more physical this year.

Sports

Lundgren promoted to associate head coach

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Brittany Cooper
Ryan Lundgren helped many players reach their potential on last year’s team and developed their talents throughout the season.

Latest News

Sports

CSI promotes assistant coach

Updated: 10 hours ago
Ryan Lundgren is quickly moving up the ranks.

Sports

Gridiron Grind: Minico High School football preview

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 10:01 AM MDT
|
By Jack Schemmel
Gridiron Grind: Minico High School football preview. The Spartans look to get back to the state playoffs.

Sports

Kimberly sweeps Snake River

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 12:44 AM MDT
|
By Brittany Cooper
Kimberly beat Snake River in straight sets, 25-9, 25-22 and 25-22.

Sports

Minico Spartans Football Preview

Updated: Aug. 26, 2020 at 11:37 PM MDT
The Spartans lost some key talent from last year's 8-3 team, but boast plenty of returners with previous all-conference accolades.

Sports

Canyon Ridge athlete tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: Aug. 26, 2020 at 11:31 PM MDT
|
By Brittany Cooper
The student-athlete is a member of the Canyon Ridge varsity volleyball team, as confirmed by Twin Falls School District spokeswoman, Eva Craner.

Sports

Canyon Ridge wins season opener

Updated: Aug. 26, 2020 at 10:23 AM MDT
|
By Brittany Cooper
Here's a summary of high school scores, as reported by area coaches.