Gridiron Grind: Murtaugh High School football preview.

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - In such a crazy year, Murtaugh High School Head Coach Todd Jensen’s message to his team stays true.

“Always family first, we’re a family out here in Murtaugh,” Jensen said. “We believe that in all our sports across the board, and so believe in yourselves, believe your teammates and put trust in them.”

“We’re really close at school and then we hang out with each other afterwards,” senior Quarterback Ty Stanger said. “We all just really know each other’s strengths and weaknesses and we all work together to try and make a good team”

Murtaugh plays eight man football. Their best attribute this year, the boys down low.

“We’re really big and physical up front, very excited about where we are at there,” Jensen said. “Kids worked pretty hard in weight with what we could do, with everything going on, and so just excited about our strength up front.

“This year our line is actually looking a lot better,” senior Lineman Zach Gunnel said. “We actually have some size and everyone is kind of finally forming together and actually becoming more of a family, it’s nice to see.”

Coming up first this season. Friday night at rival, Hansen.

“It’s our rival game, it’s Hansen, we do a wagon wheel with it so there is a lot behind it,”” Jensen said. “A lot of the kids, they see each other all the time, they are very close it’s a very close game. It will be a lot of fun, we’re really looking forward to it”

“It’s been a fun time. It’s been back and forth and it’s usually a lot of fun. It get’s us going,” Gunnel said.

Overall, the red devils say the are just happy to be able to play this year.

