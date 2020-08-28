Advertisement

Kossman, Nancy Karen

August 26, 2020, age 72
By Gilda Duarte
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 4:39 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MALTA—Nancy Karen (Steelmon) Kossman, passed from this life into a better one on Wednesday, August 26, 2020.

Nancy was born March 22, 1948, in Burley, Idaho, the sixth of seven children born to Willard and Dorothy Steelmon.  She attended school in Burley and worked various jobs in the Mini-Cassia area, then married Richard Kossman in Elko, Nevada, on July 5, 1976.  After their marriage, they moved to Mountain Home where Nancy worked for the Elmore County Auditor’s Office and later as a clerk for the district judge in Ada county.  They lived in Burley, Mountain Home, Boise and Tacoma, Washington and, following Richard’s retirement moved back to Malta where they have since lived.

She is preceded in death by her parents; and four brothers, Clifford, Thelbert, Bryan and Ron.

She is survived by her husband of 44 years, Richard Kossman; one sister, Freda Hutchison; and one brother, Glen (Donna) Steelmon; three stepchildren, Ronda Melugin, James R. (Tara) Kossman, and Michael (Stacy) Kossman; as well as grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.  She will be loved and missed by her family and friends.

A memorial service will be held a later date.  Arrangements have been placed in the care of  Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

