Law enforcement officials discuss gang culture in the magic valley

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -Following a gang related shooting in the Magic Valley, KMVT is putting you first by asking officials what gang culture is like in our area.

As KMVT reported, a Burley man faces an attempted murder charge after a gang-related shooting on Sunday. This story sparked conversation on the KMVT Facebook page with one individual commenting, “Time to get these gangs out of our hometown.” Putting you first, KMVT spoke Sergeant Ken Mencl with the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office to find out what gangs may look like in surrounding areas.

“There is a gang culture here in Twin Falls, all be it not what you would traditionally see in larger cities,” Said Mencl. “You see loosely organized groups of people who claim to be affiliated with a gang and you may see some tagging here and there.”

Mencl said most gang related activities are correlated with drug activities such as trafficking, distributing, and selling large quantities of narcotics.

“We see a huge meth problem in Twin Falls County, we see a huge heroine problem in Twin Falls County,” Mencl said “Absolutely that heroin use and how it is brought into the Magic Valley can definitely be tied to gang activity.

Overall both the sheriff’s office and police department say gangs are not a prevalent issue in the Magic Valley.

“I don’t see that our families our community members should have an overwhelming sense of fear that they are going to be a victim of gang violence today or tomorrow, or next week, that is just something that we are not seeing.

