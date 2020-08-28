Lundgren promoted to associate head coach

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - After one year at the College of Southern Idaho, Ryan Lundgren is quickly moving up the ranks. Lundgren is now the associate head men’s basketball coach.

He helped many players reach their potential on last year’s team and developed their talents throughout the season.

CSI’s all-time single season leading scorer, Mike Hood had this to say about Lundgren, “he spent a lot of early mornings helping me work on my game and he played a big part in my development at CSI.” “His dedication to the game is real. He’s a great person on and off the court,” Hood added.

Even though his title changed, his duties remain the same.

“I’ve been given a lot of responsibility, Coach Reinert has been great in letting me grow that way with recruiting and player development and everything he has tasked me with, that’s helped me grow as a coach for sure,” Lundgren explained.

Reinert added, “when I interviewed him, he exceeded my expectations during the interview and after this first year, he’s made such a huge impact, it became very clear that I wanted to make him associate head coach because of his leadership and commitment to this program and his love of Idaho basketball.” “He’s a perfect fit for me and this program and the College of Southern Idaho.”

Lundgren arrived at CSI from Vallivue High School where he coached the boys and prior to that, was the director of player development at Boise State University for four seasons.

Fun fact, Lundgren is also a new dad, as he and his wife Lexi just welcomed a girl, London to their family.

