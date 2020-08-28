Advertisement

“Operation Lifesaver” held in Twin Falls

It’s all about educating drivers on the laws regarding railroad crossings.
It’s all about educating drivers on the laws regarding railroad crossings.(Rachel Fabbi)
By Rachel Fabbi
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 4:04 PM MDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -Law enforcement agencies across the Magic Valley teamed up Friday to take part in the 30th annual “Operation Lifesaver”.

Idaho State Police, Twin Falls Police, and the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office spent a few hours Friday morning at Curry Crossing and the crossing on Highway 93, and ended up pulling over 21 drivers, issuing 14 citations, and 7 warnings.

ISP Trooper Michael Hausauer explained the law a little bit.

“At the Curry Crossing, they’ve got the blinking lights, so with the blinking lights, drivers are required to stop and wait until the lights are no longer flashing, and then they can proceed. There are no crossing arms here, so with no crossing arms, drivers have to obey the lights,” Hausauer said.

He also reminds drivers that trains have the right away, and that there is no excuse for not stopping.

In a post on Facebook post, the TFCSO also reminded farmers to pay attention.

“We would urge the motoring public to use extreme caution crossing railroad tracks, and remember the train has the right of way. Every year for the last several years we’ve seen farm equipment being hit by trains. We would urge those operating farm equipment during this harvest season to look twice to make sure you stop and remain stopped until the train passes through the intersection,” the post reads.

The fine for ignoring the lights is $90, and takes 4 points off your license, which is the same amount you would get for excessive speeding, passing a school bus stop arm, and racing.

Idaho State Police also has the following driver safety tips for rail crossings:

The train you see is closer and faster-moving than you think.

-Be aware that trains cannot stop quickly.

-Never drive around lowered gates — it’s illegal and deadly.

-Do not get trapped on the tracks; proceed through a highway-rail grade crossing only if you are sure you can completely clear the crossing without stopping.

-If your vehicle ever stalls on the tracks, get out and get away from the tracks, even if you do not see a train. Locate the Emergency Notification System sign and call the number provided, telling them about the stalled vehicle.

-At a multiple track crossing waiting for a train to pass, watch out for a second train on the other tracks, approaching from either direction.

-When you need to cross train tracks, go to a designated crossing, look both ways, and cross the tracks quickly, without stopping. Remember it isn’t safe to stop closer than 15 feet from a rail.

-ALWAYS EXPECT A TRAIN! Freight trains do not follow set schedules.

