Orthman, Shirley Ann

August 26, 2020, age 82
Shirley Ann Orthman passed away peacefully at her home in Rupert with her family by her side on August 26, 2020, at the age of 82.
By Gilda Duarte
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 4:31 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
RUPERT—Shirley Ann Orthman passed away peacefully at her home in Rupert with her family by her side on August 26, 2020, at the age of 82.

Shirley was born October 1, 1937, in Ontario, Oregon, to parents John Arthur Rumsey and Rachel Goodrow. She was one of four children including two brothers, Cliff and Carl Rumsey; and one sister, Ella Mae Rumsey (Orthman).

She married the love of her life, Jimmy Lynn Orthman, on October 1, 1953, and together they raised five wonderful children.

Shirley’s love for animals was inspirational and her special ability to care for and love all creatures was fascinating. She loved all plants and flowers; she could get anything to grow anywhere and found joy in making the world beautiful.

Shirley is survived by four of her children, Cindy Allen (Wade) of Jackson, Idaho, Russel Orthman of Declo, Idaho,  Randy Orthman (Patty) of Burley, Idaho, and Joani Winmill (Brock) of Rupert, Idaho; and so many cherished grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-children. She will be remembered and loved forever by her fur baby, Ginger.

Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, Jim; and her daughter, Cathy; as well as her parents and siblings.

The family would very much like to thank Minidoka Home Health and Hospice, especially Suzanne, for all of her love and comfort; also, the members of the Burley Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses for their care and support.

Shirley’s love and kindness will be remembered by her family and friends. Her smile will never be forgotten. She is missed dearly.

In accordance with Shirley’s request not to have a formal funeral service, a memorial reception for family and friends will be held from 5 until 7 p.m. Wednesday, September 2, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley.

A graveside service for family members will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, September 3, at the Albion City Cemetery, in Albion.

