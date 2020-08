RUPERT—Shirley Ann Orthman, an 82-year-old Rupert resident, passed away at her home on Wednesday, August 26, 2020.

A visitation for family and friends will be held from 5 until 7 p.m. Wednesday, September 2, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, September 3, at the Albion City Cemetery, in Albion.