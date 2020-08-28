Southern Idaho Weather Forecast

METEOROLOGIST RYAN DENNIS – MORNING UPDATE

Friday, August 28, 2020

There is a Fire Weather Watch in effect for Cassia County, Minidoka County, the southern part of Blaine County, the eastern part of Jerome County, the eastern part of Lincoln County, and the southern part of Twin Falls County from 9am until 9pm on Sunday. With the low relative humidity and gusty winds that we are going to have on Sunday, any fires that do start are going to be able to spread pretty quickly.

It is going to continue to be hazy today, tonight, and tomorrow as some smoke from multiple wildfires throughout the west continues to stream into our area. Aside from the smoke though, we are going to have mainly sunny skies today and tomorrow and mostly clear skies tonight. There are also going to be some isolated rain showers and thunderstorms around this afternoon, this evening, and the beginning part of tonight in Twin Falls County and in Cassia County as a weak disturbance passes by our area to the south.

It is also going to continue be warm today and tomorrow as highs are going to be in the low to mid 80s in the Wood River Valley and the mid to upper 80s and low 90s in the Magic Valley. There is also going to be a bit of a breeze around tomorrow afternoon and evening as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

A pretty significant cold front is then going to work its way through our area tomorrow night/Sunday morning, and this cold front is going to switch our flow aloft from southwesterly to northwesterly which is going to help us get rid of the smoke that we have been dealing with and are going to continue to deal with for the next two days. This cold front is also going to bring us breezy/windy conditions and cooler (and more fall-like) temperatures as sustained wind speeds on Sunday are going to be between 10 and 30 mph, and high temperatures on Sunday are only going to be in the low to mid 70s in most locations.

Monday is then going to be cool and breezy as highs are only going to be in the upper 60s and low to mid 70s in most locations, and sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph. There are also going to be some isolated rain showers and thunderstorms around on Monday as an upper level trough works its way through our area.

Mostly sunny to sunny skies and dry conditions are then expected on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday as an upper level ridge is going to be in control of our weather. The temperatures are also going to warm up some over these three days as highs on Tuesday are going to be in the mid to upper 70s in most locations, highs on Wednesday are going to be in the upper 70s and low to mid 80s in most locations, and highs on Thursday are going to be in the low to mid 80s in most locations. It is also going to be a little breezy on Wednesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

TODAY (FRIDAY, AUGUST 28):

MAGIC VALLEY: Smoky/hazy skies. Aside from that, mainly sunny with some isolated rain showers and thunderstorms around during the afternoon and evening in Twin Falls County and in Cassia County. Warm. Winds: SW to North 5-15 mph. High: 86

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Smoky/hazy skies. Aside from that, mainly sunny with a slight chance of a rain shower and/or thunderstorm during the afternoon and evening. Warm. Winds: NNW to South 5-15 mph. High: 81

TONIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Smoky/hazy skies. Aside from that, mostly clear with some isolated rain showers and thunderstorms around, mainly before midnight and mainly in Twin Falls County and in Cassia County. Winds: SW 5-10 mph. Low: 57

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Smoky/hazy skies. Aside from that, clear skies. Winds: SW to NNW 5-15 mph. Low: 50

TOMORROW (SATURDAY, AUGUST 29):

MAGIC VALLEY: Smoky/Hazy skies. Aside from that, mainly sunny with a slight chance of a rain shower and/or thunderstorm. A little breezy during the afternoon and evening. Warm. Winds: West 5-20 mph. High: 88

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Smoky/Hazy skies. Aside from that, sunny skies. Breezy during the afternoon and evening. Warm. Winds: NNW 5-15 mph during the morning, then SW 10-20 mph during the afternoon and evening. High: 84

TOMORROW NIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Smoky/hazy skies. Aside from that, clear skies. Becoming breezy after midnight. Winds: SW 5-20 mph. Low: 56

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Smoky/hazy skies. Aside from that, clear skies. Winds: WNW 5-15 mph. Low: 49

SUNDAY, AUGUST 30:

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies. Windy and a lot cooler. High: 73 Low: 45

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies. Breezy and a lot cooler. High: 73 Low: 40

MONDAY, AUGUST 31:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy with some isolated rain showers and thunderstorms around. Breezy. High: 73 Low: 47

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy with some isolated rain showers and thunderstorms around. A little breezy during the afternoon and evening. A little cooler. High: 70 Low: 41

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 1:

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. A little warmer. High: 77 Low: 52

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies. Warmer. High: 76 Low: 46

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 2:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly sunny skies. Warmer and a little breezy. High: 84 Low: 56

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. A little breezy during the afternoon and evening. A little warmer. High: 80 Low: 49

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 3:

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny and warm. High: 85

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny and warm. High: 83

