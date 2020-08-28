Twin Falls County jail now has zero COVID-19 cases

Advertisement

Sheriff’s department is still testing all new inmates and taking precautions
By Steve Kirch
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 12:34 PM MDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -About a month ago the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Department notified the public it had a COVID-19 outbreak in its jail, with about 50 percent of the jail population bein infected at one time, now the sheriff’s department says the worst is behind them.

“Yeah, things are great,” said Capt. Doug Hughes of the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Department.

As of Thursday, the jail has zero positive COVID-19 cases, and it looks like the curve hasn’t been flattened, but eliminated.

“There are about five people that we are pending tests on, of course, those are new in-custody people,” Hughes said.

Back in mid-July Sheriff Tom Carter announced the facility had 37 inmates test positive for COVID-19, that number quickly grew to 125 within a week, including seven positive staff members and one contract worker.

Hughes said one of the most difficult parts about it was that 95 percent of the people who tested positive were asymptomatic. He said over the 30 day run of the virus, from when the first inmate tested positive until now, a total of 284 inmates tested positive for COVID-19, but only five showed symptoms, and one had to be hospitalized.

“They didn’t feel sick. They didn’t act sick. They went on about their daily lives,” Hughes said,

He also said social distancing and overcrowding are still issues in the jail with 264 inmates and only 196 beds, but Hughes said the county commissioners have approved to go forward with the building plans to build a jail expansion that could house about 100 inmates, and once finalized Petersen Brothers Construction feels they can build the addition in 120 days.

“The construction company that is doing it is very adamant that they can meet those guidelines,” Hughes said.

The captain said, even though there are currently no traces of COVID-19 in the jail, they are still keeping up with daily temperature checks and an intense cleaning schedule.

Hughes also added jail staff and inmates are required to wear face masks, and all new inmates are tested before entering the facility.

