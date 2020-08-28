Advertisement

Twin Falls School District individuals positive for COVID-19

“We have very stringent cleaning procedures in place, so when these cases arise our staff members jump right in.”
By Layne Rabe
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 10:26 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Two students within the Twin Falls School District have been confirmed to have COVID-19.

On Wednesday the school district was notified an individual at Robert Stewart middle school had tested positive for COVID-19 and Thursday morning the district was notified of another individual at Pillar Falls Elementary school tested positive. Neither showed symptoms while they were in the schools. Through the school districts coronavirus procedures contact tracing was done and any other students or staff who may have come in contact with the infected individuals were notified to stay home and isolate for fourteen days. The school says they take these safety procedures very seriously.

“We have very stringent cleaning procedures in place, so when these cases arise our staff members jump right in,” said Eva Craner, Public Relations director for the Twin Falls School District. “They make sure that not only the classroom that may have been infected is sanitized but a thorough cleaning of the rest of the building and any surfaces or locations that those individuals might have visited are also sanitized and that’s part of the reason we’re able to stay open for school the next day.”

A letter was also sent to all parents with children in those schools to advise there was a positive COVID-19 case, even if their child was not in contact with the infected individual.

All students that are now isolated for 14 days will be able to participate in remote learning and provided all material for the assignments they will miss. For more information about the school districts COVID-19 procedures they are listed on the district website.

