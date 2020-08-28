Volunteers needed for special event

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -Volunteers are needed Saturday morning for a good cause.

At the soccer fields between Kimberly Middle and High School, a special project will be taking place, to help keep kids safe during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Luke Mickelson, from Sleep In Heavenly Peace worked together with the Kimberly School District to come up with the idea of safety screens, to provide a shield in between groups of desks, and to give students a break from the masks.

Saturday at 9 AM, they need help building 200 of them.

Right now, they’re just going to all the schools in the Kimberly School District, but Mickelson tells KMVT if it goes well, they’ll see if any other school districts are interested.

The purpose is to give kids a break from the masks they have to wear all day.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.