Health district stresses importance of flu shot during this year’s health crisis

The South Central Public Health District is informing the community that getting you flu shot this year is part of the fight against COVID-19
By Jake Brasil
Published: Aug. 29, 2020 at 2:44 PM MDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -The South Central Public Health District is informing the community that getting your flu shot this year is part of the fight against COVID-19.

While an important vaccine to receive every year, it is particularly important this year as we already have the COVID-19 virus circulating.

The health district stresses the importance of keeping as many people out of the hospital to ensure there is plenty of room for those who do come in. Flu season often starts right around the beginning of October or the end of September, and the flu vaccine takes about two weeks to fully activate.

“One of the concerns we have in public health is that it isn’t 100% clear what will happen if you get COVID-19 and the flu at the same time, and how much that might damage your body how difficult that might be to fight for your body. So I highly recommend that you get a flu shot right now so that it isn’t even a concern, so that you have as much protection as possible not only from COVID-19 but also from the flu,” said Brianna Bodily from the health district.

One silver lining is that many people are already integrating proper hand washing and social distancing into their everyday lives, and that could help lessen the spread of the flu this year.

