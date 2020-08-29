Advertisement

Kimberly shocks Snake River following lightning delays

Two lightning delays later and the Bulldogs get the victory
(KMVT)
By Eric Brill
Published: Aug. 29, 2020 at 3:08 PM MDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
KIMBERLY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Kimberly played Snake River to start the season opener in 2019, the Panthers won easily 42-14.

Here in 2020, the Bulldogs and No. 2 Panthers kicked their seasons off, but they weren’t the only ones playing, Mother Nature had other plans, as a lightning delay happened five plays into the game.

After the delay, Kimberly was able to get some offense going on the screen. Quarterback Trey Poulter dumps it off to Zac Stailey for the gain.

But, for the Panther defense, they were able to stop the Bulldogs on 4th & 4, as Kimberly couldn’t handle the jet sweep toss.

Ensuing possession.... the Panthers face their own 4th and 4, and convert it on a Chandler Coombs run. After a Snake River penalty..... Cole Gilbert looks for his receiver, but it is picked off by Brett Bronson! Looks like a pick-6, but a block in the back eliminates the touchdown.

Bulldog quarterback Heath Owens looks to get Kimberly their touchdown back, and finds Bronson for the long gain! First down Kimberly!A few plays later, Owens drops back, and finds Bronson in the end zone, to give Kimberly the 6-0 lead!!

Another lightning delay stopped this one on the next play.

Kimberly wins the battle, 30-26, upsetting the 2nd ranked team in the 3A preseason media poll.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

