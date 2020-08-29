Advertisement

Murtaugh wins the battle for the wagon wheel

The battle features Murtaugh and Hansen
By Eric Brill
Published: Aug. 29, 2020 at 4:41 PM MDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANSEN, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Murtaugh boasted a big 38-14 lead when we arrived in Hansen, but the Huskies are looking to build a comeback.

Hansen quarterback jonathan Camarillo found Tom Gibson for the touchdown to cut the lead down to 18.

On the ensuing kickoff, Murtaugh responds rather quickly, as Ty Stanger fielded the ball, and heads to the far side of the field. He was able to put the Red Devils back on the board with the kick return for the touchdown. Murtaugh pulled back ahead with a 44-20 lead.

The Huskies tried to answer back on their drive, as Camarillo found Gibson for the long gain, and putting Hansen back at mid-field.

But this night belongs to the red devils, as a bunch of Murtaugh players are able tackle Cesar Aburto for a loss on fourth down.

That led to another Murtaugh touchdown with Stanger tacking the quarterback draw up the gut for the 50-20 lead.

Murtaugh was able to pull off the win with a final score of 64-26 and take home the Wagon Wheel.

1A DI/II SCORES:

Oakley 22, Raft River 8

Richfield 44, Shoshone 6

Lighthouse Christian 39, Glenns Ferry 20

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Murtaugh gets the big win over rival Hansen

Updated: 27 minutes ago
Murtaugh was able to pull off the win with a final score of 64-26 and take home the Wagon Wheel.

Sports

Kimberly surprises Snake River in season opener

Updated: 1 hour ago
Here in 2020, the Bulldogs and No. 2 Panthers kicked their seasons off, but they weren’t the only ones playing, Mother Nature had other plans, as a lightning delay happened five plays into the game.

Sports

Kimberly shocks Snake River following lightning delays

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Eric Brill
The Bulldogs upset No. 2 Snake River in a battle of 3A teams on Friday, as lightning forced a pair of delays.

Sports

Spartans get shut out at home

Updated: 5 hours ago
Skyline ballooned for 26 points in the second half, shutting out the home team, 32-0.

Latest News

Sports

Skyline shuts out Minico in season opener

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Brittany Cooper
Minico couldn't find the end zone in the disappointing shutout loss in the home opener against a talented Skyline team.

Sports

Gridiron Grind: Buhl High School football preview

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 11:15 AM MDT
|
By Jack Schemmel
Gridiron Grind: Buhl High School football preview. The Indians are ready to be more physical this year.

Sports

Gridiron Grind: Murtaugh High School football preview

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 10:57 AM MDT
|
By Jack Schemmel
Gridiron Grind: Murtaugh High School football preview. The Red Devils are just happy to be able to play

Sports

Gridiron Grind: Murtaugh High School football preview.

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 9:46 AM MDT
Gridiron Grind: Murtaugh High School football preview. The Red Devils are just happy to be able to play.

Sports

Gridiron Grind: Buhl High School football preview.

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 9:32 AM MDT
Gridiron Grind: Buhl High School football preview. The Indians are ready to be more physical this year.

Sports

Lundgren promoted to associate head coach

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 1:36 AM MDT
|
By Brittany Cooper
Ryan Lundgren helped many players reach their potential on last year’s team and developed their talents throughout the season.