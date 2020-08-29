Murtaugh wins the battle for the wagon wheel

HANSEN, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Murtaugh boasted a big 38-14 lead when we arrived in Hansen, but the Huskies are looking to build a comeback.

Hansen quarterback jonathan Camarillo found Tom Gibson for the touchdown to cut the lead down to 18.

On the ensuing kickoff, Murtaugh responds rather quickly, as Ty Stanger fielded the ball, and heads to the far side of the field. He was able to put the Red Devils back on the board with the kick return for the touchdown. Murtaugh pulled back ahead with a 44-20 lead.

The Huskies tried to answer back on their drive, as Camarillo found Gibson for the long gain, and putting Hansen back at mid-field.

But this night belongs to the red devils, as a bunch of Murtaugh players are able tackle Cesar Aburto for a loss on fourth down.

That led to another Murtaugh touchdown with Stanger tacking the quarterback draw up the gut for the 50-20 lead.

Murtaugh was able to pull off the win with a final score of 64-26 and take home the Wagon Wheel.

1A DI/II SCORES:

Oakley 22, Raft River 8

Richfield 44, Shoshone 6

Lighthouse Christian 39, Glenns Ferry 20

