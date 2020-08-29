One dead after crash near Shoshone

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - A Boise woman is dead after a car crash Friday evening near Shoshone.

Idaho State Police responded to the crash on US 26 at South Grape Street in Shoshone just before 5 P.M. Friday.

Jade M. Norton, 29, of Boise was driving east on US 26 in a 2006 Pontiac G6. Dylan R. Geer, 22, of Wendell was driving west on US26 in a 2006 Peterbuilt semi-truck.

Norton crossed the center line and struck the semi head on. Norton and a passenger, Deborah Woosley, 54, of Boise were both transported to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise by air ambulance, where Woosley died from her injuries.

A juvenile passenger in the Pontiac was transported to North Canyon Hospital.

Both Norton and Woosley were wearing seatbelts. Greer was not wearing a seatbelt.

All lanes of travel were blocked for approximately 3 hours.

