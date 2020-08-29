Advertisement

Skyline shuts out Minico in season opener

The Grizzlies led 6-0 at the break
By Brittany Cooper
Published: Aug. 29, 2020 at 11:13 AM MDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
RUPERT, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - No. 5 Minico hosted No. 2 Skyline in a battle of 4A heavyweights. The last time these teams faced off, three years ago in the state title game, won by the Grizzlies.

Skyline up 6-0 after a touchdown in the first quarter. We take you to the second, where it’s all about the defense.

As Cade Marlow with the quarterback keeper fumbles right before he’s crossing the goal line, Minico’s Johnny Hernandez on top of it, Minico ball.

But the Grizzlies defense also intense, Brevin Trenkle, sacked by Karsin Jensen.

Later in the quarter, Marlow rolls out, looking for Connor Maloney, but the Grizzly surrounded by Spartans and Nick Sorenson looks like he has the interception, but no called for pass interference.

That would be the score at the half.

Skyline ballooned for 26 points in the second half, shutting out the home team, 32-0.

OTHER SCORES:

Vallivue 21, Twin Falls 20: The Bruins led 14-7 at halftime, but were outscored 14-6 in the second half. With 11 seconds remaining in the game, Nick Swensen found Mason Swafford for an eight-yard score, making it 20-21. The two-point conversion pass from Swensen to Jace Mahlke to win the game, failed. Swensen was 22/33 for 290 yards and two touchdowns. Iradukunda Emery had 126 receiving yards and a TD. Mason Swafford had a receiving and rushing touchdown. He caught seven passes for 80 yards. Jace Mahkel pulled in six passes for 54 yards.

Mountain Home 58, Burley 38

