Advertisement

St. Luke’s gives public elementary schools grant money to improve physical education and nutrition

By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Aug. 29, 2020 at 4:08 PM MDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - For the second year, St. Luke’s Community Health Program has given a grant to different elementary schools in both Twin Falls and Jerome County to improve health and physical activities at those schools.

12 public elementary schools in Twin Falls and Jerome County were awarded $2,000 each to help improve nutrition, physical education, and health at those schools.

Obesity and diabetes continues to be a problem here in Southern Idaho and by awarding the grants, each school can decide what will work best for them on how to improve their activities.

“The idea is that you know we don’t always know what is going to work best in a certain setting, they know what is going to work for their students and their staff, and certain things like that so we provide some guardrails around you know areas we want them to focus on like improving P.E. or improving areas of the cafeteria and food distribution, or things of that nature and then they can select how they would be do that,” said Kylie Gough, the Community Health Program Manager.

This is the second year of the grant, and they will plan on having schools apply for the grant at least one more year.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Health district stresses importance of flu shot during this year’s health crisis

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jake Brasil
The South Central Public Health District is informing the community that getting you flu shot this year is part of the fight against COVID-19

Coronavirus

Twin Falls School District individuals positive for COVID-19

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 10:26 AM MDT
|
By Layne Rabe
Two students within the Twin Falls School District confirmed positive with COVID-19

Coronavirus

St. Luke’s says some believe COVID-19 testing should be increased

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 11:03 AM MDT
|
By Layne Rabe
St. Luke's believes we need more testing when it comes to COVID-19

Cancer

Pilot programs aims at helping cancer survivors

Updated: Aug. 26, 2020 at 10:50 AM MDT
|
By Layne Rabe
A program designed for seniors is now working to help cancer survivors stay fit and healthy

Latest News

Coronavirus

St. Luke’s warns many Idahoans still at risk of COVID-19

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 11:31 AM MDT
|
By Layne Rabe
St. Luke's explains that the majority of the state has not been exposed to COVID-19 so there is a risk we could see another rise in cases.

News

Intermountain Healthcare eases visitor restrictions

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 4:47 PM MDT
|
By KMVT News Staff
Visitors to Intermountain heath care facilities in Idaho and Utah will notice eased visitor restrictions.

Fit And Well Idaho

Magic Valley Paramedics receive Life-Line Gold Plus Award

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 5:35 PM MDT
|
By Elizabeth Hadley
Magic Valley Paramedics has been awarded the American Heart Association Mission Life-Line Gold Plus Award for the 4th time.

Coronavirus

St. Luke’s prioritizes the most vulnerable for COVID-19 testing

Updated: Aug. 19, 2020 at 11:06 AM MDT
|
By Layne Rabe
St. Luke’s says they check their testing inventory daily as they receive different testing kits every week and sometimes every day.

Coronavirus

South Central Public Health District clarifies how mandates are determined

Updated: Aug. 18, 2020 at 10:52 AM MDT
|
By Layne Rabe
South Central Public Health District says they can only make recommendations on coronavirus mitigation and it's up to the board of health to make mandates.

Coronavirus

Idaho COVID-19 tracker — Aug. 16, 2020

Updated: Aug. 17, 2020 at 10:11 AM MDT
|
By Vanessa Grieve
Idaho health officials reported 183 news confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the state total to 27,660.