St. Luke’s gives public elementary schools grant money to improve physical education and nutrition

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - For the second year, St. Luke’s Community Health Program has given a grant to different elementary schools in both Twin Falls and Jerome County to improve health and physical activities at those schools.

12 public elementary schools in Twin Falls and Jerome County were awarded $2,000 each to help improve nutrition, physical education, and health at those schools.

Obesity and diabetes continues to be a problem here in Southern Idaho and by awarding the grants, each school can decide what will work best for them on how to improve their activities.

“The idea is that you know we don’t always know what is going to work best in a certain setting, they know what is going to work for their students and their staff, and certain things like that so we provide some guardrails around you know areas we want them to focus on like improving P.E. or improving areas of the cafeteria and food distribution, or things of that nature and then they can select how they would be do that,” said Kylie Gough, the Community Health Program Manager.

This is the second year of the grant, and they will plan on having schools apply for the grant at least one more year.

