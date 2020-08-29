UPDATE: Missing boy found

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - UPDATED: Isayah Herrera has been found and is safe with his family.

ORIGINAL STORY:

The Twin Falls Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing boy.

Nine year old Isayah Herrera was last seen wearing a bright blue Hurley shirt, black shorts, white Jordan basketball shoes, and has brown spikey hair.

He was last known to be in the area of Sawtooth Elementary.

If you have any information or locate him, please contact the Twin Falls Police Department at 208-735-4357.

