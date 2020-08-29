Advertisement

UPDATE: Missing boy found

The Twin Falls Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing boy.
The Twin Falls Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing boy.(Rachel Fabbi)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 6:04 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - UPDATED: Isayah Herrera has been found and is safe with his family.

ORIGINAL STORY:

The Twin Falls Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing boy.

Nine year old Isayah Herrera was last seen wearing a bright blue Hurley shirt, black shorts, white Jordan basketball shoes, and has brown spikey hair.

He was last known to be in the area of Sawtooth Elementary.

If you have any information or locate him, please contact the Twin Falls Police Department at 208-735-4357.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Law enforcement officials discuss gang culture in the Magic Valley

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jake Brasil
Following a gang related shooting in the Magic Valley, KMVT is putting you first by asking officials what gang culture is like here in our area.

News

Law enforcement officials discuss gang culture in the magic valley

Updated: 3 hours ago
Live to VOD recordings of KMVT's News at 6 p.m.

News

Volunteers needed for special event

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KMVT News Staff
The purpose is to give kids a break from the masks they have to wear all day.

News

“Operation Lifesaver” held in Twin Falls

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Rachel Fabbi
It’s all about educating drivers on the laws regarding railroad crossings.

Latest News

News

Twin Falls County jail now has zero COVID-19 cases

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Steve Kirch
Sheriff’s department is still testing all new inmates and taking precautions

News

Lincoln County commissioners looking to get back to business

Updated: 21 hours ago
Voters reject recall

News

Lincoln County resident disappointed in failed recall vote

Updated: 22 hours ago
Still thinks a message was sent

News

Study finds vape and e-cigarette users at a higher risk of contracting COVID-19

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 4:19 PM MDT
|
By KMVT News Staff
This is the first study to examine the connections between youth vaping and Covid, and was led by researchers at Stanford University School of Medicine.

News

Scam targeting Idaho nurses

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 3:55 PM MDT
|
By KMVT News Staff
An Idaho nurse recently alerted the board after she received a phone call from a man who falsely identified himself as being from the Idaho Board of Nursing.

News

Long-time Buhl Librarian retires

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 1:37 PM MDT
|
By Jake Brasil
A long-time Librarian is headed towards retirement and on her way she is spreading the importance of reading to young children.