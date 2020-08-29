Advertisement

Vendors hoping to earn extra revenue at Twin Falls pre-fair carnival

The Twin Falls County pre-fair carnival is going on right now. After fairs across the nation and here in Idaho cancelled. For some vendors, it may be their only opportunity to earn any income.
The Twin Falls County pre-fair carnival is going on right now. After fairs across the nation and here in Idaho cancelled. For some vendors, it may be their only opportunity to earn any income.
By Jake Brasil
Published: Aug. 29, 2020 at 2:48 PM MDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
FILER, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -The Twin Falls County pre-fair carnival is going on right now, after fairs across the nation and here in Idaho cancelled. For some vendors, it may be their only opportunity to earn any income.

On Friday, vendors began to prepare for their first day of customers at the Twin Falls County pre-fair carnival. As exciting as this may be for some, this year has brought with it an added layer of stress and a financial strain.

This year’s addition of a pre-fair carnival is an effort to spread out the number of attendees and possibly generate some extra revenue. In particular, KMVT spoke with the owner of the Sugar Shack who is hopeful for a good turn-out, but understands the reality of this year’s difficulties.

“We can make a little bit from this weekend to cover what we are going to lose in the regular fair but that is yet to be seen,” said Arnie Gumm, vendor and owner of the Sugar Shack. “This is the only one that we are going to have this year which doesn’t do us any good for business wise, we are going to see how this turns out, hopefully if we can at least do what we did last year then that will pay a couple bills but obviously it’s not going to last us very long.”

The pre-fair carnival will be going on from Friday till Sunday from 2 p.m. till 10 p.m. Ride passes are $30 when purchased at the carnival or $1 per ticket.

“We are hoping for the best obviously, we could sit here all day, all weekend and do nothing who knows it just depends on how many people show up”, Gumm said.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

