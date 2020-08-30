Advertisement

Body of missing 2-year-old Maliyah Bass confirmed by medical examiner

Maliyah Bass last seen at her family’s apartment complex playground in southwest Houston on Saturday at 9:30 a.m., according to the Amber Alert.
Maliyah Bass last seen at her family's apartment complex playground in southwest Houston on Saturday at 9:30 a.m., according to the Amber Alert.(MissingKids.org)
Published: Aug. 30, 2020 at 2:37 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
(Gray News) - A Houston medical examiner confirmed that the body of a missing 2-year-old is Maliyah Bass, KHOU reported.

Houston police said last week there was a high probability the body would be the missing girl.

Maliyah was last seen at her family’s apartment complex playground in southwest Houston on Aug. 22 at 9:30 a.m., according to the Amber Alert. She was wearing a black onesie with black shorts with multicolored polka dots with blue shoes and no socks.

The cause of death has yet to be reported.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

