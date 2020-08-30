Boise State suspends three fraternities over supposed large gatherings

BOISE, Idaho (AP) - Boise State University has suspended three fraternities and 18 students for reportedly having large gatherings that officials fear could contribute to the spread of coronavirus.

Classes at BSU started on Monday, and the university announced the interim suspensions Friday. Similar issues have occurred at other colleges. University of Idaho moved several students from one fraternity to on-campus housing after reports of coronavirus violations.

And officials at Washington State University say a large outbreak of coronavirus cases in Pullman has been traced to parties around the town’s Greek Row neighborhood. WSU is holding online classes for the fall semester but many students still live on or near campus.

