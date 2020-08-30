Advertisement

Community members build screens for students

By Rachel Fabbi
Published: Aug. 29, 2020 at 8:07 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Magic Valley residents gathered together Saturday, volunteering to help make safety shields for students.

About 50 people came out to help build 200 screens at Kimberly Middle School.

The idea is to give kids the opportunity to take off the mask while in class.

A couple of math teachers in the Kimberly School District came up with the idea of safety screens using PVC pipe and clear shower curtains, as an alternative for students wearing face masks.

Darin Gonzales, a math teacher at Kimberly High School was one of the teachers who came up with the idea.

“It was a couple of people in my department, we were looking at trying to build a divider that would allow the kids to take off their masks during class, as long as they were sitting in their desks, “ Gonzales continued “So if they get up and go across the room or they turn towards another group, they have to put their mask back on. But when they’re just working they can sit there and take their mask off, and we can still socially distance and be protected from the person right across or next to us.”

There was some trial and error with figuring out the design and dimensions, and ended up with an “L” shaped design, with the shower curtain on both sides.

After the screens were built, they were all distributed to all schools in the Kimberly School District.

