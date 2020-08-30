Habitat for Humanity works to provide affordable housing in the Magic Valley

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Some people dream their whole life of owning a house, and Habitat for Humanity is able to make those dreams come true, but not without lots of volunteers.

Finding out she will be a partner family with Habitat for Humanity was a dream come true for Sherry Nelson and her family.

“There is kind of really not, a word for it, it’s a huge blessing, I’m grateful beyond words, i just don’t, it’s like a dream come true,” said Sherry Nelson, who is one of the partner families with Habitat for Humanity.

As a partner family, they have to complete 3 things, financial planning courses, an escrow payment, and 300 hours of volunteering, also known as 300 sweat equity hours, both at their own house and others.

“To help them finish their house because they helped us at our house, so we are repaying the favor, and everybody is working on ours, for their own well-being,” said Nelson.

Linda Fleming says the need for affordable housing in the Magic Valley is significant

“It will become even more so with this pandemic, people need affordable housing, and that is something that we as a community need to provide, Habitat does it one partner family at a time, but we as a community need to think forward,” said Linda Fleming, the executive director for Habitat for Humanity.

They are always looking for more volunteers to help turn a house into a home.

“It’s a lot of fun, it’s joyous to work side by side with partner families, they so appreciate what we are doing you just never get enough of how fun it is,” said Fleming.

To become a volunteer, visit their website.

