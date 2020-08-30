It’s important to keep up with children’s vaccinations

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Doctors all across the United States are reminding parents the importance of keeping up with your child’s vaccine’s and well child visits.

Doctors are using care and caution at every doctor’s appointment, requiring masks and cleaning everything thoroughly.

If parents do not keep up with their child’s vaccine’s and well child visits, it could cause problems down the road, with outbreaks of other viruses, especially since school is back ins session now.

“I also want to make sure that I put a plug in for immunizations, early on in the pandemic, the belief is that immunization rates drops significantly, and the reasoning is because children were not making it in for their wellness visits where they do get their immunizations, so as we begin to go into flu season we will have to be vigilant to make sure kids do get the flu vaccine,” said Odette Bolano, the health system president and CEO at Saint Alphonsus.

Doctors and staff are very careful, requiring temperature checks and masks for patients and staff.

