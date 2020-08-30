Southern Idaho Weather Forecast

METEOROLOGIST RYAN DENNIS – EVENING UPDATE

Saturday, August 29, 2020

There is a Red Flag Warning in effect for all of southern Idaho from 12pm until 9pm tomorrow. With the low relative humidity and gusty winds that we are going to have tomorrow, any new or currently burning fires are going to be able to spread pretty quickly.

Two strong cold fronts are going to pass through our area over the next couple of days, and these cold fronts are going to bring much cooler temperatures and breezy/windy conditions to our area. The first cold front is going to pass through our area late tonight and early tomorrow morning, and the wind and temperature drop with this cold front are going to be extremely noticeable. In terms of the wind, it is going to become breezy after midnight tonight as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph. It is then going to be windy tomorrow as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 30 mph, and gusts up to 40+ mph are possible at times. It is also going to be a lot cooler tomorrow than it was today as highs are only going to be in the low to mid 70s in most locations, which is about 10 to 15 degrees cooler than what today’s high temperatures were. This cold front is also going to be a dry cold front, so no precipitation or cloud cover is expected with it as it passes through our area, which means that we are going to have clear/hazy skies and dry conditions tonight, and sunny skies and dry conditions tomorrow.

The second cold front is then going to pass through our area during the day on Monday, and this cold front is going to drop our temperatures some more as highs on Monday are only going to be in the mid to upper 60s and low 70s in most locations. It is also going to be windy again on Monday in the Magic Valley as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 30 mph, and it is going to be breezy on Monday in the Wood River Valley as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph. This cold front is also going to have some moisture associated with it as we are going to have some cloud cover and some isolated rain showers and thunderstorms around as it passes through our area.

Mainly sunny skies and dry conditions are then expected for Tuesday through Saturday as an upper level ridge is going to be in control of our weather. The temperatures are also going to warm up by about 15 to 20 degrees between Monday and Wednesday as highs on Wednesday are going to be back in the mid to upper 80s in most locations. The temperatures are then going to remain above average as we head into the end of the work week and next weekend as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 80s and low 90s in most locations. It is also going to be breezy Wednesday afternoon and evening as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

TONIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Smoky/hazy skies. Aside from that, clear skies. Breezy, especially after midnight. Winds: SSW 10-25 mph. Low: 57

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Smoky/hazy skies. Aside from that, clear skies. A little breezy. Winds: NNW 5-15 mph. Low: 49

TOMORROW (SUNDAY, AUGUST 30):

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies. Windy and a lot cooler. Winds: West 15-30 mph. High: 74

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies. Breezy in locations north of U.S. Route 20 and windy in locations around and to the south of U.S. Route 20. A lot cooler. Winds: West 10-25 mph. High: 74

TOMORROW NIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Increasing clouds with a slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Breezy and chilly. Winds: WSW 10-20 mph. Low: 49

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Increasing clouds with a slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Chilly. Winds: NNW 5-15 mph. Low: 44

MONDAY, AUGUST 31:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy with some isolated rain showers and thunderstorms around, generally during the afternoon and evening. Windy and cooler. Winds: West 15-30 mph. High: 69

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy with some isolated rain showers and thunderstorms around, generally during the afternoon and evening. Breezy during the afternoon and evening. Cooler. Winds: West to North 5-20 mph. High: 67

MONDAY NIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly clear skies. Chilly. Winds: WSW 5-15 mph. Low: 46

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly clear skies. Chilly. Winds: NNE 5-10 mph. Low: 39

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 1:

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny and warmer. High: 77 Low: 53

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny and a lot warmer. High: 77 Low: 47

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 2:

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. Breezy during the afternoon and evening. Warmer. High: 86 Low: 56

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. Breezy during the afternoon and evening. Warmer. High: 84 Low: 50

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 3:

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny and warm. High: 86 Low: 56

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny and warm. High: 85 Low: 51

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 4:

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies. Warm. High: 88 Low: 57

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies. Warm. High: 87 Low: 53

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 5:

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny and hot. High: 91

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny and warm. High: 88

