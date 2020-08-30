Advertisement

Southern Idaho Weather Forecast

By Ryan Dennis
Published: Aug. 29, 2020 at 10:27 PM MDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

METEOROLOGIST RYAN DENNIS – EVENING UPDATE

Saturday, August 29, 2020

There is a Red Flag Warning in effect for all of southern Idaho from 12pm until 9pm tomorrow. With the low relative humidity and gusty winds that we are going to have tomorrow, any new or currently burning fires are going to be able to spread pretty quickly.

Two strong cold fronts are going to pass through our area over the next couple of days, and these cold fronts are going to bring much cooler temperatures and breezy/windy conditions to our area. The first cold front is going to pass through our area late tonight and early tomorrow morning, and the wind and temperature drop with this cold front are going to be extremely noticeable. In terms of the wind, it is going to become breezy after midnight tonight as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph. It is then going to be windy tomorrow as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 30 mph, and gusts up to 40+ mph are possible at times. It is also going to be a lot cooler tomorrow than it was today as highs are only going to be in the low to mid 70s in most locations, which is about 10 to 15 degrees cooler than what today’s high temperatures were. This cold front is also going to be a dry cold front, so no precipitation or cloud cover is expected with it as it passes through our area, which means that we are going to have clear/hazy skies and dry conditions tonight, and sunny skies and dry conditions tomorrow.

The second cold front is then going to pass through our area during the day on Monday, and this cold front is going to drop our temperatures some more as highs on Monday are only going to be in the mid to upper 60s and low 70s in most locations. It is also going to be windy again on Monday in the Magic Valley as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 30 mph, and it is going to be breezy on Monday in the Wood River Valley as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph. This cold front is also going to have some moisture associated with it as we are going to have some cloud cover and some isolated rain showers and thunderstorms around as it passes through our area.

Mainly sunny skies and dry conditions are then expected for Tuesday through Saturday as an upper level ridge is going to be in control of our weather. The temperatures are also going to warm up by about 15 to 20 degrees between Monday and Wednesday as highs on Wednesday are going to be back in the mid to upper 80s in most locations. The temperatures are then going to remain above average as we head into the end of the work week and next weekend as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 80s and low 90s in most locations. It is also going to be breezy Wednesday afternoon and evening as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

For the latest on all advisories, watches, and warnings in Southern Idaho, click here: https://www.kmvt.com/weather/alerts/%E2%80%9D/

-----------------------------------------------

TONIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Smoky/hazy skies. Aside from that, clear skies. Breezy, especially after midnight. Winds: SSW 10-25 mph. Low: 57

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Smoky/hazy skies. Aside from that, clear skies. A little breezy. Winds: NNW 5-15 mph. Low: 49

TOMORROW (SUNDAY, AUGUST 30):

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies. Windy and a lot cooler. Winds: West 15-30 mph. High: 74

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies. Breezy in locations north of U.S. Route 20 and windy in locations around and to the south of U.S. Route 20. A lot cooler. Winds: West 10-25 mph. High: 74

TOMORROW NIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Increasing clouds with a slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Breezy and chilly. Winds: WSW 10-20 mph. Low: 49

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Increasing clouds with a slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Chilly. Winds: NNW 5-15 mph. Low: 44

MONDAY, AUGUST 31:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy with some isolated rain showers and thunderstorms around, generally during the afternoon and evening. Windy and cooler. Winds: West 15-30 mph. High: 69

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy with some isolated rain showers and thunderstorms around, generally during the afternoon and evening. Breezy during the afternoon and evening. Cooler. Winds: West to North 5-20 mph. High: 67

MONDAY NIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly clear skies. Chilly. Winds: WSW 5-15 mph. Low: 46

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly clear skies. Chilly. Winds: NNE 5-10 mph. Low: 39

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 1:

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny and warmer. High: 77 Low: 53

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny and a lot warmer. High: 77 Low: 47

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 2:

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. Breezy during the afternoon and evening. Warmer. High: 86 Low: 56

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. Breezy during the afternoon and evening. Warmer. High: 84 Low: 50

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 3:

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny and warm. High: 86 Low: 56

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny and warm. High: 85 Low: 51

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 4:

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies. Warm. High: 88 Low: 57

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies. Warm. High: 87 Low: 53

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 5:

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny and hot. High: 91

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny and warm. High: 88

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

Online Evening Weather 8-29-2020

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Ryan Dennis
Tomorrow is going to be a lot cooler than today was as high temperatures are only going to be in the low to mid 70s in most locations. To go along with these cooler temperatures, it is also going to be windy tomorrow as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 30 mph. Sunny skies and dry conditions are also in the forecast for tomorrow.

Forecast

Southern Idaho Weather Forecast

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 5:08 PM MDT
|
By Eric Brill
Weather Forecast for August 28, 2020

Forecast

Friday evening's online weather update {8/28/2020}

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 5:07 PM MDT
|
By Eric Brill

Weather

Online Morning Weather 8-28-2020

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 7:50 AM MDT
|
By Ryan Dennis
It is going to continue to be hazy today, tonight, and tomorrow as some smoke from multiple wildfires throughout the west continues to stream into our area. Aside from the smoke though, we are going to have mainly sunny skies today and tomorrow and mostly clear skies tonight. There are also going to be some isolated rain showers and thunderstorms around this afternoon, this evening, and the beginning part of tonight in Twin Falls County and in Cassia County as a weak disturbance passes by our area to the south. It is also going to continue be warm today and tomorrow as highs are going to be in the low to mid 80s in the Wood River Valley and the mid to upper 80s and low 90s in the Magic Valley. There is also going to be a bit of a breeze around tomorrow afternoon and evening as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

Latest News

Forecast

Southern Idaho Weather Forecast

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 5:03 PM MDT
|
By Eric Brill
Weather Forecast for August 27, 2020

Forecast

Thursday evening's online weather update {8/27/2020}

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 5:02 PM MDT

Weather

Online Morning Weather 8-27-2020

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 8:06 AM MDT
|
By Ryan Dennis
There are going to be some scattered rain showers and thunderstorms around today in the Wood River Valley and there is a chance of rain showers and thunderstorms today in the Magic Valley as an upper level disturbance works its way through our area. We are also going to have partly to mostly sunny skies today in all locations. It is also going to be warm today as highs are going to be in the upper 70s and low to mid 80s in most locations.

Forecast

Southern Idaho Weather Forecast

Updated: Aug. 26, 2020 at 6:47 PM MDT
|
By Eric Brill
Weather Forecast for August 26, 2020

Forecast

Wednesday evening's online weather update {8/26/2020}

Updated: Aug. 26, 2020 at 6:45 PM MDT
|
By Eric Brill

Weather

Online Morning Weather 8-26-2020

Updated: Aug. 26, 2020 at 7:30 AM MDT
|
By Ryan Dennis
Today is going to be a lot drier than yesterday was, but there are still going to be some isolated rain showers and thunderstorms around as a stationary front hangs around our area. The air quality today is also going to be a lot better than it has been here of late, although there is still going to be some smoke and haze around. It is also going to be warm today as highs are going to be in the low to mid 80s in the Wood River Valley and the upper 80s and low 90s in the Magic Valley.