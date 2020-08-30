Advertisement

Thursday sports recap

(WSAZ)
By Brittany Cooper
Published: Aug. 30, 2020 at 1:57 AM MDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -

BOYS SOCCER:

Burley 2, Wood River 2

Canyon Ridge 3, Jerome 1: Canyon Ridge is now 2-0 on the season and next plays at Mountain Home on Tuesday, September 1st. Goal scorers and assists were Michael DeLaTorre (2 goals), Alimasi Jamari (1 goal & 1 assist), Denis Malanda (1 assist).

GIRLS SOCCER

Wood River 6, Burley 0

Twin Falls 3, Century 1: Goal scorers were Jaycee Bell (2) and Madelyn McQueen. Century’s goal came off of a penalty kick in the first half.

VOLLEYBALL:

Burley 3, Twin Falls 1:

Twin Falls 21 20 25 21

Burley 25 25 18 25

Leading the Bruins were Brinley Iverson with 14 kills and 13 digs on the night and Brenley Hansen with 5 blocks and 7 kills. The Bruins will face Wood River for their first home game next Tuesday night with JV/Freshman beginning at 6pm and Varsity to follow at 7pm.

Shoshone 3, Wendell 1:

Wendell 21 25 19 22

Shoshone 25 19 25 25

Wendell Team Stats: 20 kills (Aspen Stinemates had 9), 15 aces (Madi Myers had 7) and 89 digs (Aspen Stinemates had 24)

