Twin Falls Police Department responds to shooting

Shooting graphic
Shooting graphic(none)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2020 at 11:06 AM MDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Twin Falls Police units responded to a report of a shooting in the 300 block of Washington St N at 11:35 P.M. on Saturday August 29, 2020.  Officers located a deceased adult male in alley with what appeared to be a gunshot wound.

The Twin Falls Police Department was assisted by the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office, the Twin Falls County Coroner, the Idaho State Police, the Jerome County Sheriff’s Office, the Jerome Police Department, the Twin Falls Fire Department, and Magic Valley Regional Paramedics.

Officers secured the scene and conducted several interviews.  The victim’s name will be withheld until next-of-kin notifications are complete.

Please contact the Twin Falls Police Department at (208)735-4357, Extension 1, if you have any information related to this incident.

Live to VOD recordings of KMVT's News at 6 p.m.