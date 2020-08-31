Advertisement

Boise Airport to welcome new nonstop flights to California

The Palm Springs route is likely to fly on Sundays and Thursdays with return flights the same days.
Allegiant Air has announced new flights from the Boise Airport in Idaho to different locations in California, the first such announcement since the coronavirus pandemic began in March.
Allegiant Air has announced new flights from the Boise Airport in Idaho to different locations in California, the first such announcement since the coronavirus pandemic began in March.(KTUU)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 3:00 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A commercial airline based in Las Vegas has announced new flights from the Boise Airport in Idaho to different locations in California, the first such announcement since the coronavirus pandemic began in March.

The Idaho Statesman reported that Allegiant Air said Thursday that it would offer nonstop flights to Palm Springs International Airport twice weekly and to San Francisco twice daily.

The Palm Springs route is likely to fly on Sundays and Thursdays with return flights the same days.

Airport spokesperson Sean Briggs said the route to San Francisco is similar to an Alaska Airlines route and will begin flights Sept. 1.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Delta, American join United in dropping most US change fees

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Delta and American are following the example set by United Airlines and saying they will drop an unpopular $200 fee on customers who change a ticket for travel within the United States.

State

Idaho governor offers state as potential monument site

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Gov. Brad Little has responded to President Donald Trump’s call for a “National Garden of American Heroes” by not only suggesting nearly two dozen people, but also offering Idaho as a potential monument site.

COVID-19 Resources

Idaho COVID-19 Tracker: State sees more than 31K COVID-19 cases

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KMVT News Staff
Health officials have announced 293 new confirmed and probable cases of the Coronavirus in Idaho, bringing the statewide total to 31,677.

News

Twin Falls County residents happy to see the carnival is in town

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Steve Kirch
Carnival owner says this year has been a struggle.

Latest News

State

Idaho education board approves change for state funding

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Educational officials in Idaho have approved a temporary regulation allowing schools to use their full-time equivalent enrollment numbers instead of average daily attendance to calculate state funding as several students have started remote learning during the pandemic.

News

Health district stresses importance of flu shot during this year’s health crisis

Updated: 6 hours ago
The South Central Public Health District is informing the community that getting your flu shot this year is part of the fight against COVID-19.

News

Vendors hoping to earn extra revenue at Twin Falls pre-fair carnival

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jake Brasil
The Twin Falls County pre-fair carnival is going on right now, after fairs across the nation and here in Idaho cancelled. For some vendors, it may be their only opportunity to earn any income.

News

Time is running out to register for RIM2RIM

Updated: 6 hours ago
The race is on September 19th, 2020.

News

September is National Recovery Month

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Elizabeth Hadley
Celebrations will look different this year. Yard signs and billboards will be posted throughout the Magic Valley.

News

September is National Recovery Month

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Elizabeth Hadley
September is known as Recovery Month, when people raise awareness about treatment, prevention and recovery services here in the Gem State, this year with signs and billboards.