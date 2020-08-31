Boise Airport to welcome new nonstop flights to California

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A commercial airline based in Las Vegas has announced new flights from the Boise Airport in Idaho to different locations in California, the first such announcement since the coronavirus pandemic began in March.

The Idaho Statesman reported that Allegiant Air said Thursday that it would offer nonstop flights to Palm Springs International Airport twice weekly and to San Francisco twice daily.

The Palm Springs route is likely to fly on Sundays and Thursdays with return flights the same days.

Airport spokesperson Sean Briggs said the route to San Francisco is similar to an Alaska Airlines route and will begin flights Sept. 1.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.