Idaho education board approves change for state funding

LEWISTON, Idaho (AP) — Educational officials in Idaho have approved a temporary regulation allowing schools to use their full-time equivalent enrollment numbers instead of average daily attendance to calculate state funding as several students have started remote learning during the pandemic.

The Lewiston Tribune reported Thursday that the Idaho State Board of Education unanimously approved the change, which is already in effect.

Associate Deputy Superintendent Tim Hill said the regulation will provide school districts the ability to count students who may not physically be in classrooms by measuring the amount of minutes students spend in their courses.

The board is scheduled to revisit the rule after a 21-day comment period.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.