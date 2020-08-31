Advertisement

Idaho governor offers state as potential monument site

FILE - In this Feb. 4, 1948 file photo Olympic gold medalist Gretchen Fraser, of Vancouver, Wa., smiles, after placing second in the Women's Alpine combined ski test in St. Moritz, Switzerland. Idaho Gov. Brad Little has responded to President Donald Trump's call for a "National Garden of American Heroes" by not only suggesting nearly two dozen people to put in it, but also offering Idaho as a potential monument site. Little's list of people to put in the garden includes Fraser, potato baron J.R. Simplot, Kootenai Tribe member Amy Trice, astronaut Barbara Morgan, women's rights advocate Sally Reed and naturalist Robert Limbert.
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 2:56 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Gov. Brad Little has responded to President Donald Trump’s call for a “National Garden of American Heroes” by not only suggesting nearly two dozen people, but also offering Idaho as a potential monument site.

The Republican governor in a letter sent last week to Interior Secretary David Bernhardt says Idaho is a geographically diverse state, and he’d be happy to work with the Trump administration to find a good spot.

Little’s list of people to put in it includes potato baron J.R. Simplot, Kootenai Tribe member Amy Trice, astronaut Barbara Morgan, women’s rights advocate Sally Reed, Medal of Honor recipient Vernon Baker and Olympic gold medalist Gretchen Fraser.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

