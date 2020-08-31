Idaho governor offers state as potential monument site

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Gov. Brad Little has responded to President Donald Trump’s call for a “National Garden of American Heroes” by not only suggesting nearly two dozen people, but also offering Idaho as a potential monument site.

The Republican governor in a letter sent last week to Interior Secretary David Bernhardt says Idaho is a geographically diverse state, and he’d be happy to work with the Trump administration to find a good spot.

Little’s list of people to put in it includes potato baron J.R. Simplot, Kootenai Tribe member Amy Trice, astronaut Barbara Morgan, women’s rights advocate Sally Reed, Medal of Honor recipient Vernon Baker and Olympic gold medalist Gretchen Fraser.

