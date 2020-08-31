September is National Recovery Month

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - September is known as Recovery Month, when people raise awareness about treatment, prevention and recovery services here in the Gem State, this year with signs and billboards.

“This helps bring awareness to the community, that anyone with a substance abuse or a mental health disorder can tie in to Recovery in Motion and receive free services to resources that maybe they are lacking at this time,” said John Brannen, the executive director for Recovery in Motion.

The signs and billboards were funded by Optum and Recovery Idaho to bring awareness to recovery month.

There are 9 recovery centers across Idaho participating in raising awareness, Recovery in Motion in Twin Falls is one of them.

“One of the things that we hope that our organization can provide is the idea that there is hope, no matter where you are in your life, no matter what has happened to you, no matter how down you feel you are, there is a place to go where there are people who will support you in your recovery,” said Brannen.

At Recovery in Motion, they work to connect people with counseling, housing, food, and other resources in the community.

“We realize that they’ve disconnected, that is the hallmark of substance abuse, substance use disorders, and mental health disorders, that you have disconnected from society, we are here to help you reconnect, regardless of your background, no matter where you come from our only desire is to help you know that you are needed, you are wanted and here are the resources for you to help you understand that too,” said Brannen.

While Recovery in Motion relies on volunteers, everyone there is in recovery themselves.

“The people who are sitting behind my desk have been there and have experienced the worst of the worst, they have been traumatized, and they have been hurt, so when you walk in that door, they are committed,” said Brannen.

Recovery in Motion can be reached at (208) 712-2173.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.