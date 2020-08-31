Southern Idaho Weather Forecast

METEOROLOGIST RYAN DENNIS – MORNING UPDATE

Monday, August 31, 2020

Another cool and breezy/windy day is on tap for southern Idaho as another cold front works its way through our area. It is going to be cool today as high temperatures are only going to be in the mid to upper 60s and low 70s in most locations, and these temperatures are about 10 to 15 degrees below our average high temperatures for this time of year. It is also going to be windy today in the Magic Valley as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 30 mph, and it is going to be breezy today in the Wood River Valley as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph. There are also going to be scattered rain showers around throughout the day today in the Wood River Valley, and there are going to be some scattered rain showers around today, especially during the afternoon and evening, in the Magic Valley as this cold front works its way through our area. Now even though there is going to be some rain around during the day today, a lot of this rain is going to be light to moderate in nature, so less than a tenth of an inch of total rainfall is expected in most locations.

As we head into tonight, we are going to have mostly clear skies and mostly dry conditions as this cold front leaves our area. It is also going to be really chilly tonight as lows are going to be in the mid to upper 30s in the Wood River Valley and the low to mid 40s in the Magic Valley. Also, with the temperatures getting into the 30s tonight in the Wood River Valley, there could be some patchy areas of frost around after midnight, so just be aware of that.

Tomorrow and Wednesday are then going to have mostly sunny to sunny skies and dry conditions as an upper level ridge begins to build into our area. The temperatures are also going to warm up a lot over the next two days as highs tomorrow are going to be in the mid 70s in most locations and highs on Wednesday are going to be in the mid to upper 80s in most locations. It is also going to be breezy Wednesday afternoon and evening as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.

Mainly sunny skies and dry conditions are then expected for Thursday through Sunday as an upper level ridge is going to be in control of our weather. The temperatures are also going to be above average on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 80s and low 90s in most locations. The temperatures are then going to cool down some as we head into Sunday as a cold front works its way through our area as high temperatures are going to be in the low to mid 80s in the Wood River Valley and the mid to upper 80s in the Magic Valley.

TODAY (MONDAY, AUGUST 31):

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy with some scattered rain showers around, especially during the afternoon and evening. Windy and cooler. Winds: West 10-30 mph. High: 68

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy with scattered rain showers around. Breezy, especially during the afternoon and evening. A lot cooler. Winds: West 5-20 mph. High: 64

TONIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly clear with a slight chance of rain showers before 9pm. Chilly. Winds: WSW 5-15 mph. Low: 45

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly clear skies. Patchy areas of frost around after midnight. Chilly. Winds: North 5-10 mph. Low: 38

TOMORROW (TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 1):

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny and warmer. Winds: West 5-15 mph. High: 75

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny and a lot warmer. Patchy areas of frost around during the morning. Winds: SW 5-15 mph. High: 75

TOMORROW NIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly clear skies. Winds: SSW 5-10 mph. Low: 51

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly clear skies. Chilly. Winds: SW to NNW 5-10 mph. Low: 46

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 2:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly sunny skies. Breezy during the afternoon and evening. A lot warmer. High: 86 Low: 56

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly sunny skies. Breezy during the afternoon and evening. Warmer. High: 84 Low: 50

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 3:

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny and warm. High: 87 Low: 56

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny and warm. High: 85 Low: 51

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 4:

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies. Hot. High: 90 Low: 58

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies. Warm. High: 87 Low: 54

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 5:

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny and hot. High: 92 Low: 57

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. Warm. High: 88 Low: 51

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 6:

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. Not as warm. High: 86

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. Not as warm. High: 82

